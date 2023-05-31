Bower & Wilkins brings the perfect sound to the DB12

Two iconic British brands together for the launch of the new DB12, the Aston Martin equipped with Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System,

based on technologies and innovations present in the speakers, which give this system a balanced and precise sound, with 15 speakers and 14-channel bi-amplification and state-of-the-art sound processing technology.

The immersive quality of the audio system high performance is achieved thanks to the perfect position, direction and symmetry of the speakers, which have been meticulously integrated into the structure of the DB12. Located in the dashboard, doors and behind the B-pillar, Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus™ Aluminum Double Dome tweeters are derived from the iconic Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus™ speaker, with spiral speaker channels that absorb reflected sound from the rear of each tweeter . Resonances are minimized for an incredibly detailed and immersive listening experience, where you hear only the audio that is part of the performance. Positioned in close proximity to the tweeters, the 100mm Continuum® mid-range speakers represent the result of eight years of development and a major leap forward in midrange speaker performance. The authenticity and precision in the reproduction of voices and instruments create a truly lifelike sound throughout the DB12, for all passengers.

Based on the principle of control and with enhanced flexibility, the woven structure is designed to absorb unwanted resonances, resulting in a cleaner midrange sound and reduced unwanted noise, with a more open and neutral performance. With its stunning silver finish, the Continuum™ Cone is as eye-catching as it is technologically advanced. Tweeter-on-Top technology sees the tweeter separated from the rest of the cabinet to reduce coloration.

