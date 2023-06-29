BP takes a stake in German charging station start-up

Founded in December 2019, Service4Charger positions itself as a problem solver in the decarbonization of the transport sector. The start-up plans, installs and operates charging infrastructure for electric cars – and wants to score with a nationwide network of its own assembly teams. An idea that founder Paul came up with in his previous company: It offered mobile charging solutions for companies, but found it difficult to find suitable electrical companies locally. “We are a holistic service provider for companies that are looking for a specialist partner in different regions,” says Althammer. You can electrify and look after locations nationwide.

