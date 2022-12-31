“Following the press release dated 1 June 2022, BPER Banca and Banco di Sardegna have announced that they have signed, having obtained the legal authorisations, the overall deeds of transfer to the Nexi Group of the respective business branches relating to merchant activities acquiring and POS management and as regards Banco di Sardegna, the deed of transfer of the entire share capital of Numera Sistemi e Informatica SpA (in

complex the Operation’)”.

According to what emerges from the note from Bper, “the Transaction will have an effective date of 31 December 2022, thus giving rise, with effect from 1 January 2023, to the long-term strategic partnership agreement with the Nexi Group in merchant acquiring”.