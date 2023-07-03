BPER and Ludoil Group: Acquisition of Tax Credits for Construction Bonuses of 630 Million Euros

A new tax credit transfer agreement has been signed between BPER Bank and the Ludoil Group. The agreement, which concerns building bonuses and the Superbonus, has a value of 630 million euros. This transaction demonstrates BPER Banca’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Italian economy.

The agreement between BPER and Ludoil, an integrated group in the energy sector that manages crucial infrastructures for the country’s energy supply, is part of a context of sustainable development. With this partnership, BPER Banca strengthens its role of assisting customers in energy redevelopment operations.

The collaboration with Ludoil allows BPER to continue to serve its customers, in compliance with current legislation. The support provided by the bank helps clients navigate the energy retrofit process, while promoting the development of the national economy.

