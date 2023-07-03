Home » BPER and Ludoil Group: Acquisition of Tax Credits for Construction Bonuses of 630 Million Euros
Business

BPER and Ludoil Group: Acquisition of Tax Credits for Construction Bonuses of 630 Million Euros

by admin
BPER and Ludoil Group: Acquisition of Tax Credits for Construction Bonuses of 630 Million Euros

A new tax credit transfer agreement has been signed between BPER Bank and the Ludoil Group. The agreement, which concerns building bonuses and the Superbonus, has a value of 630 million euros. This transaction demonstrates BPER Banca’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Italian economy.

The agreement between BPER and Ludoil, an integrated group in the energy sector that manages crucial infrastructures for the country’s energy supply, is part of a context of sustainable development. With this partnership, BPER Banca strengthens its role of assisting customers in energy redevelopment operations.

The collaboration with Ludoil allows BPER to continue to serve its customers, in compliance with current legislation. The support provided by the bank helps clients navigate the energy retrofit process, while promoting the development of the national economy.

See also  Savings, between trust and concerns: the Reale Mutua survey on Italians

You may also like

Elon Musk’s Twitter change: Why the boss is...

EU, Tajani: “No agreement with Le Pen and...

Bank failure: After the disaster of the former...

From the Pnrr to the staff: the accounts...

Musk Takes Aim at Twitter’s Limitations: Addressing Data...

How the generational change can succeed in medium-sized...

Iran’s military industry is booming

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Transhumance, Coldiretti Puglia: flocks traveling to the post...

Peugeot Motorcycle Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Django CafeRacer, Redefining...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy