BPER Banca Funds, Is It Worth Investing? Best BPER Funds

Are you looking for information on BPER Banca mutual investment funds? If you are interested in investments and think that a mutual fund could be right for you, you will probably have heard of the mutual funds offered by BPER Bank.

In this article we will see together what it means to invest in mutual funds, what they are advantages, The disadvantagesand the risks of such an investment.

Subsequently we will see which funds are proposed by BPER and finally I will provide you with mine opinions about.

We can start!

A few words about BPER Banca

Before delving into the discussion, as always, let’s start by getting an idea of ​​the institute that offers the products.

BPER Bank is one of the largest Italian banking institutions.

It was founded way back in 1867, with the name of Banca Popolare di Modena, and in 2015 it took on the name it still bears today.

Il Group today it can count on a solid network of partnerships and shareholdings, some controlling, in foreign financial institutions.

It is the third national banking group, and you have almost 2000 branches throughout Italy.

It is therefore overall a safe and stable bank, active in all the main market segments both through joint ventures and with investee companies.

Since 2009 it has also been listed on Business Square.

Investing in mutual funds

We have seen how the company used to provide the investment tools is safe, but can we say the same thing about the tools themselves?

Before seeing the bank’s offer, we can try to understand together what a mutual fund is, what its risks and opportunities are and whether it is worth investing in these instruments.

I mutual investment funds they are collective savings investment organisations. They are used to collect the capital of all subscribers into a single autonomous but managed asset, and subsequently invest it in a diversified basket of securities.

We are therefore within the scope of managed savingsand therefore of active management.

What does it mean?

It means there is a manager which invests and manages the portions of your money on your behalf, therefore a similar tool is very suitable for those who do not have great financial skills, and who do not intend to invest on their own, either because they do not know where to start, or because they are a little afraid.

The active management in fact it solves these problems, offering the expertise of a manager, and the possibility of relying on someone to invest in our place.

One of the disadvantages of active management, however, is to be found in the costs: they are usually very high: the costs arise from the fact that it is necessary to remunerate the manager who invests on your account.

Also don’t forget i risks: every investment is risky, some more, some less, but no one will ever be risk-free. Even if there is a manager who invests, it does not mean that the performance of your investment will be optimal or interesting.

The funds proposed by BPER Banca

BPER Bank makes his available professionalism to offer its customers mutual funds in which to invest.

They offer a wide range of solutions, to meet the needs of more prudent investors, but at the same time to satisfy even the most experienced and qualified investors.

BPER Banca offers mutual investment funds Arca SGR e di Ethics SGR.

I Ark funds are managed by Arca SGRone of the most important Italian savings management companies.

The company was founded in 1983, and today it has around 8,000 branches and a network of financial advisors and online channels that are able to guarantee the highest level of service and customer assistance.

BPER Banca distributes some of Arca SGR’s funds, here you will find a list of the funds I have reviewed:

To find out which of these you can choose via BPER Banca, all you have to do is go to the branch or contact BPER customer support to find out more.

BPER Banca also offers mutual investment funds Ethics SGRanother asset management company that offers sustainable and responsible mutual funds.

Ethics SGR was born in 2000, and is very attentive to ESG criteria for the selection of its funds. In fact, its objective is to promote financial investments towards companies and states that are more attentive to the social and environmental consequences resulting from their actions.

Also in this case I invite you to inquire at BPER Bank to understand which funds you can purchase.

My Business Opinions

As promised, since we have reached the end of the guide, I will try to draw conclusions and provide you with some of my own opinions about.

Personally I’m not a big fan of these products: I find them not very transparent.

Investing in mutual funds in fact it often involves more problems than satisfactions, as even if it involves managed savings there are always pitfalls.

I don’t want to talk in particular about the mutual investment funds offered by BPER Banca, but I am referring indiscriminately to all these types of products.

Not knowing your personal and financial situation, I can’t tell you for sure “yes, it’s worth it” or “no, it’s not worth it”. I’m just trying to make you think by putting reality in front of you for what it is.

In fact, these funds often have limitations management costs very high, as we have already seen, and also sometimes you may find yourself having to deal with hidden costs.

Furthermore, you could risk investing and paying large commissions and then obtaining returns and performances that are not up to par, given that in 90% of cases the funds are unable to outperform their reference benchmark.

Conclusions

If I were to give you some advice, I would tell you to focus on ETFa truly interesting tool, passively managed, which replicates a reference benchmark and is able to reduce the typical management costs of managed savings.

I repeat, I am not referring to these funds in particular, but in general to all similar instruments.

Being a self-employed investor, my mantra is always to train, study and learn. Only in this way will you be able to gain awareness and be able to operate on the markets knowing exactly what you are doing, without delegating to other people.

In this regard I leave you some resources which may be useful to you:

Happy continuation!

