Bper Banca, as the controlling shareholder of Carige, “welcomes with satisfaction” the decision by the court of Genoa to revoke the resolutions of the meeting of mid-June on the new board of directors and on the liability action against the former top management . A decision “which allows the resumption of the activities of the Carige board, also in view of the forthcoming strategic commitments”. This was announced in a note by the Emilian bank after Banca Carige’s announcement yesterday afternoon.

In particular, the Court of Genoa “revoked the precautionary measure taken with the presidential decree of 25 July 2022, which ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolutions passed by the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 15 June last, concerning the appointment of the board of directors and the settlement waiver of the liability action against previous directors “.