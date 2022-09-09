Home Business Bper: Gian Luca Santi resigns from the board of directors and is appointed deputy dg
Bper: Gian Luca Santi resigns from the board of directors and is appointed deputy dg

Gian Luca Santi, non-executive director of Bper and member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, has resigned from the aforementioned offices, with immediate effect.

The Bank’s Board of Directors, after consulting the competent Board Committees, approved the hiring of Gian Luca Santi, with effect from next October 2022, as Deputy General Manager of the Bank, responsible for the Strategy, Finance & Innovation Area .

