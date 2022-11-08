BPER Banca ended the first nine months of the year 2022 reporting a consolidated net profit of € 1.466 billion. Profits jumped 150% compared to the 586.2 million of the first nine months of 2021. Excluding items

extraordinary amounting to € 1.041 billion, the figure is € 425.1 million, of which € 108.6 million recorded in

3rd quarter 2022.

Revenues also increased, up 13% to 2.814 billion euros (+ 13.7% on a quarterly basis).

The CEO Piero Luigi Montani commented on the results:

“The excellent results recorded in the first nine months

of the year confirm the strong ability of the BPER Group to generate revenues. A further impetus in this direction will come

from the integration of Banca Carige, which is expected to be completed within the year. We will now focus on consolidating

the positioning achieved by BPER at national level and in the implementation of the actions envisaged by the new Plan

Industrial with the aim of improving operational efficiency and structurally increasing the profitability of the Group for the benefit of all our stakeholders, even in a difficult external context. The robust capital position of BPER together with the progress achieved in credit quality allow us to face, in fact, the uncertainty relating to the evolution of the macro scenario from a solid position “.

The press release shows that: “the interest margin amounted to € 1.260 billion (+ 12.6% on an annual basis). The figure for the third quarter of 2022 is € 475.0 million (+ 16.1% on a quarterly basis), of which € 459.3 million deriving from the contribution of the commercial component. The other main components of the quarter also include the contribution deriving from the securities portfolio for an amount of € 46.4 million, the contribution of the TLTRO-III funds, net of the interest paid on the sums deposited with the ECB, equal to € 6.2 million and the contribution of negative institutional funding for € 40.1 million. Net of the contribution of Banca Carige in the quarter of € 56.9 million, the interest margin is up by 2.2% qoq. Net commissions amounted to € 1.418 billion, up 20.9% y / y. The figure for the third quarter of 2022 is € 504.0 million, an increase of 8.8% qoq. In detail, the commissions relating to traditional banking activities amounted to € 303.3 million (+ 15.0% qoq), the commissions relating to the sector of indirect deposits and life bancassurance amounted to € 178.0 million (+2 , 8% qoq) and the commissions of the bancassurance protection segment amounted to € 22.7 million (-14.6% qoq). Net of the contribution of Banca Carige (€ 52.5 million), the commissions net are down by 2.6% qoq, mainly due to the negative performance on the financial markets. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) phase-in pro forma5 ratio equal to 13.6% (14.5% at 31 December 2021). The index calculated in full application regime (“Fully Phased” proforma) is 13.2% (13.5% at December 31, 2021) “