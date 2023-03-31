Bper Banca and UnipolSai Assicurazioni have signed an agreement for the launch of a strategic-commercial partnership in the long-term rental sector (“NLT”) to be achieved, inter alia, through the merger by incorporation of Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali ( “SIFA’”), an entity wholly controlled by BPER Banca, in UnipolRental, controlled by UnipolSai.

Upon completion of the merger – expected to take effect from the beginning of the second half of the current year, subject to fulfillment of the related conditions precedent and completion of the related corporate obligations – BPER Banca will hold a stake equal to 19.987% of the share capital of UnipolRental and will subscribe with the same a long-term commercial agreement which provides for the reporting, through the network of bank branches and, more generally, through the commercial channels of the BPER Group (with the exception of Bibanca), of the NLT products and services linked to the related proposed NLT contracts from UnipolRental.

The transaction, which under current legislation qualifies as a transaction with related parties of greater significance, was approved by the BoD of BPER Banca.