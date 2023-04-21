«Bpm, for the shareholders better alone: ​​in three years useful for doubling»

2
Giuseppe Castagna was reconfirmed for another three years on the board of BancoBpm, of which he is managing director. In his office in Piazza Meda in Milan, he thinks in the round about the challenges (and opportunities) that await the bank
by Luca Davi
Banco Bpm wants to continue «to grow on its own to generate value for its shareholders». And if Banca Mps is off the radar, any other offer – starting with a hypothetical from Unicredit, which has been rumored on the market for some time – cannot fail to consider that “we are a bank that can double its profit in three years ».
