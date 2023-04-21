Home » «Bpm, for the shareholders better alone: ​​in three years useful for doubling»
Business

«Bpm, for the shareholders better alone: ​​in three years useful for doubling»

by admin
«Bpm, for the shareholders better alone: ​​in three years useful for doubling»

ServiceThe interview with CEO Castagna

Giuseppe Castagna was reconfirmed for another three years on the board of BancoBpm, of which he is managing director. In his office in Piazza Meda in Milan, he thinks in the round about the challenges (and opportunities) that await the bank

by Luca Davi

Banco Bpm wants to continue «to grow on its own to generate value for its shareholders». And if Banca Mps is off the radar, any other offer – starting with a hypothetical from Unicredit, which has been rumored on the market for some time – cannot fail to consider that “we are a bank that can double its profit in three years ».

Giuseppe Castagna has just been reconfirmed for another three years on the board of Banco Bpm, an institution of which he is managing director, alongside Massimo Tononi in the role…

See also  Transport bonus 2023: how to request it and when to apply

You may also like

Cryptocurrencies, green light from the EU Parliament to...

Radici Group doubles in China, polymers for electric...

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei allows Euler, Hongmeng, etc. to...

Russia uses China as a hub for bulk...

Superbonus 110, credit transfer in 10 years: who...

Declining margins: mood of crisis at Aldi Nord...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 21st. Weak EU price...

Break the inherent boundaries of MPV? Popup Motor...

Bitcoin and Co. remain under pressure after the...

Resolution 23 of 04/11/2023 – Authorization to sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy