«Bpm, for the shareholders better alone: ​​in three years useful for doubling»

Banco Bpm wants to continue «to grow on its own to generate value for its shareholders». And if Banca Mps is off the radar, any other offer – starting with a hypothetical from Unicredit, which has been rumored on the market for some time – cannot fail to consider that “we are a bank that can double its profit in three years ».

Giuseppe Castagna has just been reconfirmed for another three years on the board of Banco Bpm, an institution of which he is managing director, alongside Massimo Tononi in the role…