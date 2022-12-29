The CEO of BancoBpm Castagna: «Up to 3% the Euribor is manageable, but a temporary stop to the installments is a zero-cost measure that avoids procyclical effects»
by Luca Davi
The macro situation “is manageable with the Euribor of around 3%”. Certainly, however, for households and micro-enterprises “a moratorium on payments is needed to avoid pro-cyclical effects and heavy social impacts”. The CEO of Banco Bpm, Giuseppe Castagna, explains in this interview to The sun 24 hours the challenges awaiting the Italian economy and what, in his opinion, could be the recipe for tackling them. And he also outlines the next steps that will affect the bank, starting with the renewal of the board.
Let’s go…