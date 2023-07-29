BPM Vita Coupon 3: Opinions and Complete Review

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

July 28, 2023

They told you about BPM Vita Coupon 3 Of Banco BPM Vitathe insurance solution designed for those who are looking for an investment solution with payment of an annual coupon?

If you are asking yourself this question you are in the right place because today we will analyze this product, its characteristics and we will try to understand both i advantages that disadvantages of this contract.

A few words about BPM

Banco BPM Vita S.p.A. was born in 1997 and is the parent company of the Banco BPM Vita insurance group, wholly owned today by Banco BPM SpA

It offers services and products to its customers in the areas of savings, investment and personal protection, while also paying close attention to the financial management of policies with guaranteed capital and returnand also for the propensity for product innovation.

It is a truly important and famous company, so much so that since 2005 it has always been among the top 15 companies in the Italian life bancassurance market.

Is it a safe product?

After having seen some information on the institute that offers the product, we can instead analyze the type of contract broadly and understand whether it is therefore a safe product or not.

BPM Vita Coupon 3 it is a single-premium mixed policy with capital revaluation with an annual coupon, and is classified as branch I policy.

What does this mean?

A branch I policy it is a very safe commodity product, since it guarantees the capital, unlike for example a unit-linked policy which turns out to be much more risky for its investments.

In fact, the branch I policy generally invests in low-risk instruments, therefore it allows the policyholder to feel more relaxed about his investments, and above all not to risk losing his own capital.

On the other hand, a unit-linked policy (branch III) invests a substantial part of the capital in the financial markets and, consequently, seeks higher returns but also faces higher risks.

I’m not telling you that this policy is 100% safe because, as you well know, there are no 100% safe investments, but it certainly offers greater guarantees than other instruments.

The features of BPM Vita Coupon 3

BPM Vita Coupon 3 is an insurance investment product that has a special feature, that of having a single premium with payment of an annual coupon.

In fact, the product is aimed at customers who are interested in progressively acquiring the financial results obtained through coupons.

The coupon will be paid to the contractor for the entire duration of the contract.

The performance

The contract provides three different performances:

Revaluable services linked to the results of a separate management: reference is made to the investment in the separate management called BPM Sicurgest;

Benefit in case of survival: in this case we are referring to the liquidation of the insured capital adjusted on the basis of the extent of participation in the financial results achieved by the BPM Sicurgest separate management;

Benefit in the event of death: the last benefit is instead the one that refers to the eventuality in which on the date of the insured’s death the company undertakes to liquidate the revalued insured capital.

The payment of the premium

The contract provides for the payment of a single prizethe payment of which must be made by debiting the bank current account that the contracting party has with the distributing bank.

There are some limits, such as for example the fact that the single premium cannot be less than €5,000, and the fact that cumulative premiums cannot exceed €5 million on contracts linked to separate management during the calendar year .

Duration

The contract has a duration of 5 years.

Who is the policy for?

The product is aimed at a customer who is looking to invest their savings in the financial markets but who he doesn’t want to risk too much and who is therefore looking for a safe investment.

The product is also aimed at an insured person aged between 18 and 80, with a medium/low knowledge of financial products and services.

Costs

It is always important to consider i costs in every investment, especially when it comes to asset management products.

In fact, costs are those that impact on returns and that can “gnaw” your returns also by a lot.

Regarding this product we have i entry costs which are equal to 2% of the amount paid, while there are no exit costs.

The management fees instead they are equal to 1.30% of the value of the investment per year, and are those that are used to remunerate the manager who takes care of your investment.

There are no transaction costs or performance fees.

For the sake of completeness, I am also attaching an overview of how much it could cost you to withdraw from the investment before and after the contract expires.

The coupon

The particularity of this contract lies in the possibility for the customer to receive a coupon.

In fact, every year a coupon is paid which has an amount equal to the yield retroceded by the separate management, multiplied by the net invested capital.

The detachment of the annual coupon It’s guaranteed.

Ransom

Il ransom can be requested after one year from the effective date of the contract.

In this case, however, only the total redemptionwhile partial redemption is not allowed.

In the event of a total surrender, the surrender value is equal to the insured capital on the annual anniversary preceding or coinciding with the requested date.

Revocation and withdrawal

You can also request the revoke of the proposal, with a written communication to the company, and within 30 days the same will refund in full the sums already paid.

You will also withdrawalways within 30 days, by written communication to the company and also in this case the company will reimburse the premium paid in full.

Tax regime

The premiums of the contracts are exempt from the insurance tax, and the difference, if positive, between the capital accrued and the premiums paid is subject to taxation with the application of a substitute tax determined at a rate of 26% reduced to 12.50 % if it refers to government bonds and similar.

Opinions of Affari Miei on BPM Vita Coupon 3

We finished the review of the policy, and we have seen all its characteristics.

Now we can draw our conclusions and above all I can give you mine opinions about.

I want to tell you, before starting, that what I’m going to tell you is general, so I’m referring to similar products and not to this policy in particular.

As you will have understood it is about complex productswhich guarantee you the capital, so they are safe from that point of view, but they have several critical issues that I will now go to illustrate to you.

First you have to pay attention to costs: they impact your returns, they are the ones that can also halve your income.

In the case of these products then, the costs are many and hidden, so I invite you to read the KID and above all to do the math to avoid investing perhaps too lightly and then being “cheated”.

Often people choose this type of product because they are looking for the protection but at the same time they are interested all’investment.

The problem is that by doing so the product in question fails to do both well.

When a product seeks to protect and invest at the same time, it often fails to do both well.

If you are interested in a investment, I think this product may not really be what you are looking for, since the returns you will get will turn out to be quite small. This is because you cannot expect much more from a separate management, precisely because it is an investment with a guarantee of the capital, for this reason safe and consequently with not exciting returns.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in making sure you are looking for protection, I really think that one temporary life insurance policy may it be what works for you.

Also, if you are really into the investmentsmy main advice is to train yourself, study, learn all possible notions in the best possible way and then start investing with awareness.

In this regard, here I leave you some resources that you will find very useful precisely for this purpose, or to be able to start studying and tackling the world of investments aware of your abilities:

Good investments!

