Bracken Darrell resigns – Logitech CEO resigns with immediate effect – News

news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>
news“/>
news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>
news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>
News“/>
news“/>
News“/>
news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>
Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.
News“/>
Contents
- According to the Swiss computer accessories manufacturer, Logitech boss Bracken Darrell is resigning from his position with immediate effect.
- Darrell will leave the group and devote himself to another task, Logitech announced.
Board member Guy Getch will temporarily take over the post. Gecht will do the job until a successor is found for Darrell, it said. Until then, Darrell, who wants to pursue an “opportunity” outside of the company in the future, will remain with the company to accompany the transition.
Global search for CEO succession
According to the announcement, interim CEO Getch has been on the board of directors of the French-speaking Swiss company since 2019. The search for a successor will now be global, writes the company, which has strong roots not only in western Switzerland but also in the USA.
Logitech had reported sales slumps of around 22 percent in each of the past two quarters. Due to the sluggish economic situation, the company was unable to continue the strong growth during the home office boom in the corona pandemic.
SRF 4 News, June 14, 2023, 12:00 a.m.; awp/reuters/blal
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}