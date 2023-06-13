Bracken Darrell resigns – Logitech CEO resigns with immediate effect – News

According to the Swiss computer accessories manufacturer, Logitech boss Bracken Darrell is resigning from his position with immediate effect.

Darrell will leave the group and devote himself to another task, Logitech announced.

Board member Guy Getch will temporarily take over the post. Gecht will do the job until a successor is found for Darrell, it said. Until then, Darrell, who wants to pursue an “opportunity” outside of the company in the future, will remain with the company to accompany the transition.

Global search for CEO succession

According to the announcement, interim CEO Getch has been on the board of directors of the French-speaking Swiss company since 2019. The search for a successor will now be global, writes the company, which has strong roots not only in western Switzerland but also in the USA.

Legend: Resigning Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell at a 2017 media conference for the computer accessories maker.

Keystone/Thomas Delley (Archiv)



Logitech had reported sales slumps of around 22 percent in each of the past two quarters. Due to the sluggish economic situation, the company was unable to continue the strong growth during the home office boom in the corona pandemic.



