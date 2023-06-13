Home » Bracken Darrell resigns – Logitech CEO resigns with immediate effect – News
Business

Bracken Darrell resigns – Logitech CEO resigns with immediate effect – News

by admin
Bracken Darrell resigns – Logitech CEO resigns with immediate effect – News



Bracken Darrell takes his hat off – Logitech CEO resigns immediately – <a data-ail="1099191" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRF



news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>


news“/>



news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>




news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>





News“/>


news“/>

News“/>


news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>



Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.



  1. News


  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/bracken-darrell-nimmt-den-hut-logitech-ceo-tritt-per-sofort-zurueck”/>
News“/>



Contents

  • According to the Swiss computer accessories manufacturer, Logitech boss Bracken Darrell is resigning from his position with immediate effect.
  • Darrell will leave the group and devote himself to another task, Logitech announced.

Board member Guy Getch will temporarily take over the post. Gecht will do the job until a successor is found for Darrell, it said. Until then, Darrell, who wants to pursue an “opportunity” outside of the company in the future, will remain with the company to accompany the transition.

Global search for CEO succession

According to the announcement, interim CEO Getch has been on the board of directors of the French-speaking Swiss company since 2019. The search for a successor will now be global, writes the company, which has strong roots not only in western Switzerland but also in the USA.

Legend:

Resigning Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell at a 2017 media conference for the computer accessories maker.

Keystone/Thomas Delley (Archiv)

Logitech had reported sales slumps of around 22 percent in each of the past two quarters. Due to the sluggish economic situation, the company was unable to continue the strong growth during the home office boom in the corona pandemic.


SRF 4 News, June 14, 2023, 12:00 a.m.;


  1. News


  2. Business

  3. Current article


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  After a year and a half, Moutai Group has changed command and its share price has fallen by more than 20% this year.

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

From the attack on Fini to the notes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy