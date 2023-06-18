Brady Dougan’s dream shattered

The former CEO of Credit Suisse wanted to make his dream come true and shake up investment banking. His plan doesn’t seem to work. On the contrary: Exos Financial is apparently in big trouble.

On Friday morning, January 13th, the employees of Exos Financial found that their bank accounts were missing a large part of the expected salary payments. This is how the article published today in the American business magazine begins «Forbes». At 10.30 a.m. on the January day in question then informed Brady DouganChief Executive Officer of the US company, told around 50 employees via Zoom that Exos would not pay the salaries.

The illustrious investment banker is best known in Switzerland as the former CEO of Credit Suisse (CS), who earned tens of millions.

In reverse

In February, the US company is said to have laid off at least a dozen employees. Those affected are said to have been fired with one week’s notice without severance pay or other benefits. In addition to the staff cuts, the investment boutique is now also shrinking its business activities, it is said.

Almost six months later, although regular payroll payments have resumed, it appears that employees still have not received their full January wages.

Dougan, one of Wall Street’s most successful investment bankers, founded Manhattan-based Exos Financial in 2018. An insider said the 63-year-old executive believes his new digital-first bank will one day challenge incumbents like Goldman Sachs. But now his dream seems to be turning into a nightmare.

Profiteers of loose US monetary policy

Exos initially had a lot of tailwind. Despite the pandemic, thanks to loose US monetary policy, the stock market and everything related to technology boomed. Exos raised an estimated $175 million by mid-2021, with around $80 million from the founding partners. The company jumped into the spac boom almost immediately, participating in numerous IPOs.

But since the rise in interest rates last year and the stagnation of the IPO market, the company has been finding it increasingly difficult to build up a sustainable business, they say. The spac market is actually as good as dead. Exos’ two exchange-traded mutual funds focused on spacs were flops: one closed, the other managed to attract just $8 million in assets under management.

High turnover, low work ethic

The company’s strategy of experimenting with many lines of business and acquisitions — including real estate lending, an M&A advisory firm, fixed income trading, crypto mining, artificial intelligence, and wealth management — isn’t enough to reliably meet commitments like payroll, according to Forbes .

Even before Exos’ recent pay cuts, employee turnover was high and morale low, say current and former employees. Since 2018, three different people have taken over the management of the company.

The business magazine says it spoke to numerous people close to the company for this article, including several current and former Exos employees. Exos declined to make Brady Dougan available for an interview or to answer questions asked via email.



