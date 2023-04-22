Braking trains more efficiently, mixing cement faster, spotting bugs in microchips faster

“Germany is a giant when it comes to intellectual resources, but a dwarf when it comes to natural resources,” said Markus Haas in his laudatory speech. With its NovoCrete product, the IBS company thinks differently about traffic construction. NovoCrete is a cement additive, i.e. a product developed by IBS that is added to the cement. Used in road construction, NovoCrete can make cement more durable. Laudator Haas reported that the product was jokingly called “the lunar amine of the street” during the jury session. This mixture also makes building materials reusable that would normally have to be disposed of. The IBS managing directors expect CO2 savings of 2 billion tons per year if the product is used across the board in Germany. The minerals for NovoCrete come from European mines. “After supply bottlenecks with China during the pandemic, the company switched completely to minerals from Europe,” said managing partner Julian Bihl. According to Bihl, bureaucratic hurdles in Germany are problematic and still hamper deployment. Bihl emphasizes: “The industry and the companies are there.”