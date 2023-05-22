Brand boss Schäfer is about billions of euros, thousands of jobs and the major shareholder Lower Saxony

Herbert Diess, predecessor of today’s VW boss, was able to find out how it works. It was September 2021 when a lot had backed up at Diess: The plans of the VW brand for the Wolfsburg electric car project Trinity are not revolutionary enough, too half-hearted, the long-term plans for the German locations are too vague for him. On a Sunday morning, he vented his anger in writing: “There is not much substance in the plans,” he emailed to some corporate managers. You still have to “help a lot”. Topics such as dismantling and conversion have not yet been addressed. 65,000 people work in Wolfsburg, writes Diess. he asks. “30?”