Brand Finance: 2023 Beauty Industry Brand Value List | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT

L’Oreal is the world‘s most valuable cosmetics brand, worth $12 billion

L’Oréal (brand value up 7 percent to $12 billion) tops the Cosmetics 50 list. As one of the most popular and well-known cosmetics brands in the world, L’Oreal operates in more than 150 countries and has more than 30 brands worldwide.

Chinese beauty giant Natto is fastest-growing cosmetics brand in 2023

Chando (brand value up 36% to $1.3 billion) is taking the beauty world by storm with its innovative brands and unique products. The company has built a unique brand identity by offering a wide range of products, including skincare, fragrances and home furnishings. Ranked 38th and 32nd in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Skincare giant Vichy returns with brand value up 8% to $677.62 million

Vichy (8% increase in brand value to $677.62 million) is also part of the L’Oréal Group, which specializes in a range of high-quality and innovative skin care solutions.

Natura is the strongest cosmetics brand in the world with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 89.1

Brazil’s largest cosmetics company, Natura (brand value down 18% to $2 billion) is known for its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

The Reason Behind the Gloss: MAC Cosmetics Is Trying to Keep Up

MAC Cosmetics (down 19% in brand value to $2.7 billion) has dropped five spots since 2022 and is now at No. 17. Even more shocking, its brand value has dropped 39% from $4.4 billion since the start of the pandemic period.

Innisfree out of the game, other Korean beauty brands face uphill battle to maintain brand value

The South Korean cosmetics industry is suffering a setback as Innisfree withdraws from the 2023 rankings entirely. In the 2021 and 2022 rankings, Innisfree comes in at No. 41 and its brand value has dropped by almost half.

Sulwhasoo’s brand value fell 11% to $1.3 billion, while The History of Whoo’s brand value dropped a whopping 18% to $1.2 billion.

Yves Rocher has the highest sustainability awareness score of 5.87/10

Yves Rocher (brand value down 9% to $2.3 billion) received the highest sustainability perception score in the report at 5.87.

