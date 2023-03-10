[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On March 10, 2023, Dongfeng Honda officially announced the official guide price of the new CR-V (parameter|inquiry) e:PHEV,A total of 3 models have been launched, with a price range of 245,900 to 289,900 yuan.While announcing the price, Dongfeng Honda also announced that you can enjoy an insurance subsidy of 5,000 yuan for car purchases, and a financial car purchase plan that can be loaned for up to 60 periods with an annual interest rate as low as 1.99%. First warranty), a portable charging cable will be delivered with the car, and a charging pile will be provided for free installation service when buying a car. The whole vehicle will be repaired for 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, and the core three electrics (battery, motor, electric control) will be repaired for 8 years or 150,000 kilometers. . At the same time, Dongfeng Honda also stated that it will further promote the electrification process, and the proportion of electrification will reach 50% by 2025.

New CR-V e:PHEV launched car model Guide price (10,000 yuan) Leading Edition 24.59 Ling Yue Edition 26.99 Leadership Edition 28.99 xcar www.xcar.com.cn

Click on any picture to enter the gallery

New car highlights

· The fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology

· The pure electric battery life of WLTC working condition is 73km

· Comprehensive fuel consumption is 1.61L/100km

New car introduction

The design of CR-V e:PHEV is basically the same as that of the fuel version of CR-V, but the details have been upgraded accordingly. The front grille adopts a hexagonal outline design, and the interior adopts a diamond-shaped grid design. The front logo is embellished with blue to highlight its new energy attributes. The performance and sportiness have been further improved on the basis of the fuel version.

CR-V e:PHEV adds a charging port on the left front fender, is equipped with a black rearview mirror and 19-inch five-spoke wheels.

CR-V e:PHEV adds a charging port on the left front fender, is equipped with a black rearview mirror and 19-inch five-spoke wheels. The logo of e:PHEV is added to the rear of the car to highlight its plug-in attribute. The single exhaust on one side is the biggest difference between it and the fuel version at the rear. In terms of size, the length, width and height of CR-V e:PHEV are 4703*1866*1680mm, and the wheelbase is 2701mm.

When you open the door of CR-V e:PHEV, you can see the 10.1-inch floating central control screen, built-in Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance and interconnection, and supports OTA upgrade.

When you open the door of CR-V e:PHEV, you can see the 10.1-inch floating central control screen, built-in Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance and interconnection, and supports OTA upgrade. The shift mechanism also adopts the button type in line with other Honda new energy models. In terms of configuration, the new car will be equipped with functions such as front seat heating, ventilation, steering wheel heating, mobile phone wireless charging, HUD head-up display, and Honda SENSING 360 safety driving assistance.

CR-V e:PHEV adopts the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology, which consists of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and a motor.

CR-V e:PHEV adopts the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology, which consists of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and a motor. Among them, the engine power is 150 horsepower and the maximum torque is 183Nm; the peak power of the drive motor is 135kW (183.5 horsepower) and the maximum torque is 335Nm; it will be equipped with a 17.7kWh battery. With the gearbox, the combined fuel consumption is 1.61L/100km.

Analysis of Competitiveness

CR-V e: PHEV will form a competitive relationship with FAW Toyota RAV4 Rongfang Shuangqing E+ after its launch.

Editor's opinion: Compared with the previously launched hybrid models, the plug-in hybrid CR-V e:PHEV is bound to achieve more economical fuel consumption performance.

Analysis of Competitiveness

CR-V e: PHEV will form a competitive relationship with FAW Toyota RAV4 Rongfang Shuangqing E+ after its launch. In contrast, CR-V e:PHEV has a larger body size, and the performance of the interior space is believed to be even better. However, in the face of the power system of FAW Toyota RAV4 Rongfang (parameter|inquiry) Shuangqing E+ equipped with a 2.5L engine and a motor, the power of the CR-V e:PHEV seems a little insufficient. The pure electric battery life of the two under WLTC working conditions is exactly the same.

Highlights review:

Editor’s opinion: Compared with the previously launched hybrid models, the plug-in hybrid CR-V e:PHEV is bound to achieve more economical fuel consumption performance. A larger battery pack can provide a longer pure electric range, and a range of 73 kilometers can fully meet two or three days of urban commuting. However, compared with the price of the fuel version, the CR-V e:PHEV, which starts at RMB 245,900, obviously has a higher threshold. Whether it can impress consumers requires the market to give an answer.

