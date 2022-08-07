Home Business Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht-Sina Auto
Business

Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht-Sina Auto

by admin
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht-Sina Auto

With the gradual improvement of consumers’ demand for quality car purchases, independent brands have passed the stage of simply pursuing large space, high configuration and low prices in the past. Now they have enough confidence to compete with joint venture brands of the same level. . However, for the current car purchase choices of Chinese consumers, “tonality” is always a key factor that can influence consumers’ car purchase. The stereotype of the brand has become the Achilles’ heel of many independent brands. Transformation and upgrading have become the work of major independent brands.

Therefore, you can see that the brand has been soaring until now, and some major auto brands have launched high-end positioning cars, and some have taken out high-end series to start a new business. As an outstanding representative of Lingzhi in our traditional impression, Dongfeng Fengxing, which usually seems to take a down-to-earth route, has also taken a brand new attitude, and the first model born under this attitude is the “yacht” – no Wrong, the name is the popular yacht.

Call it a yacht, then take the “yacht” style

Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht

Luxurious, yet pragmatic cockpit

Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht

Changeable space is a strength

Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht

Suitable power for home use

Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht
Brand Transformation New Work Test Drive Dongfeng Fengxing Yacht

Summarize

The goal is the transformation of the brand. Whether it is the way of model naming or product strength, changes must also be made at the level of market positioning. The appearance of yachts has reserved the audience for the whole family car group with younger personality than popular products. They will first consider practicality when buying a car, but they do not want the shape, configuration and sense of technology of the car to be too high. Plain routine.

See also  Little moved bags. In Milan, Generali did well after the accounts, Tim weak on the day of the board

Therefore, the appearance of yachts has well met their needs. As a transformation of the popular brand, it has a strategic responsibility. However, at its price point, the market environment it faces is also relatively complex, and each competing product also has its own specialty. Whether it can achieve the results expected by the popular, we will wait and see.

(Editor-in-charge: Wang Xiaojian)

You may also like

Salesforce, the world’s No. 1 SaaS company, suddenly...

AM Ryzen 5 7600X is a small test...

The price of the first domestically produced anti-new...

“Douyin 818 Discover Good Things Festival” launched, global...

Who is stronger? Intel i9-13900K Full Fire Performance...

The issue reserve price has been reduced by...

CITIC Securities: It is expected that the trade...

Mate 50 takes on iPhone 14 in September!Yu...

China’s Roewe released the “Mount Everest” and “Nebulas”...

In the first quarter, my country’s payment system...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy