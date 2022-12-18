On the evening of December 15, 2022, Lantu Chasing Light officially debuted. Lantu brand said that Lantu Chasing Light is the first mass-produced model of Lantu Automobile equipped with ESSA+SOA intelligent electric bionic body. top level. The debut of Lantu Chasing Light also marks that Lantu has successfully completed the strategic layout of “three years and three categories”, and has become a Chinese new energy vehicle company with the most complete product layout.

Lantu chasing light

Aiming at Lantu’s performance in China in recent days, future brand building plans, and many issues related to the newly launched Lantu Chasing Light, during the interview after the press conference, we interviewed Lu Fang, CEO of Lantu Auto, and Lantu Motors. Liu Zhanshu, Deputy General Manager of Tu Auto Marketing, conducted a meaningful interview. The following is the content of the interview.

Lu Fang, CEO of Lantu Auto

Reporter: Who is the target group of Lantu Chasing Light? How is it different from FREE and Dreamer?

Lu Fang: Lantu Chasing Light is a brand-new ultimate luxury electric car with excellent performance, safety, intelligence and sense of luxury. We hope this car can bring a real luxury car experience to the new backbone.

Lantu brand positions users as the new backbone. We have done statistical analysis, Lantu FREE (configuration|inquiry) users have high education, high education level, and high income level. Generally speaking, they are classified as highly educated people. The users of Lantu Dreamer are simply the group of bosses. Among them, there are not only private owners, but also state-owned and foreign-funded enterprise owners. Dreamers who use both public and private purposes are their first choice. As for chasing the light, we hope that it can bring a wonderful travel experience to executives, such as executives of enterprises and institutions, and middle and senior managers of government agencies.

Reporter: Compared with the models of the same price or the same level, what are the core advantages of chasing light?

Lu Fang: Lantu Chasing Light is also the first model in China equipped with a centralized SOA electronic and electrical architecture, which opened the second half of smart electric vehicles. It truly decouples software and hardware, and is a model that fully maximizes performance, intelligence, safety, and luxury.

In terms of luxury, although it has a slip-back shape, the chasing light has the largest seating space in its class. It also has a lot of luxurious configurations, including the second row of seat backs with adjustable pitch angles and leg rests, as well as Dynaudio audio, the largest panoramic canopy in its class, etc.; in terms of safety, whether it is active or passive safety, Information security, health and safety, and even the psychological safety of users, we have done all-round development to bring users the ultimate car.

Chasing light has the performance of a sports car, adopts a four-wheel drive system, and is equipped with front and rear dual motors. The peak power reaches 375 kW, the peak torque can reach 730N m, strong power, 0-100 acceleration in 3.8 seconds, and the highest speed of 210km/h The speed has reached the industry-leading level. Cooperating with the vehicle’s low driving resistance, low aerodynamic resistance, and low wind resistance, etc., it can bring a very good dynamic response to the vehicle, and the cornering performance has reached the leading level in its class.

In the second half of next year, we will open up the developer ecology and user co-creation ecology, so that more users can customize their own cars, and truly realize the thousands of faces of cars. It will become the first software in China that can truly realize Defines this model of the car.

Reporter: As the first model equipped with a centralized SOA electronic and electrical architecture, what are the outstanding advantages of Chasing Light in terms of intelligence?

Lu Fang: The centralized SOA electronic and electrical architecture equipped with the light chaser is composed of the central intelligent brain OIB and four regional controllers VIU. In this electronic and electrical architecture, we make all software services and decouple software from hardware, so as to create a better open ecology and open environment for the future.

Lantu Light Chasing allows users to customize scenes, such as how I want the car door to move, how I want the car lights to shine, and even the linkage between music and lights, all of which can be designed by myself. In this way, I can create a car scene that is completely my own. With the centralized SOA electronic and electrical architecture, we give more design and definition rights to users. Users can personalize and define according to their own needs and scenarios, bringing more imagination space to smart cars.

Reporter: In the face of luxury brand EQS, BMW’s i7, and NIO’s ET7, what is Lantu’s definition of luxury? What are the criteria for a qualified luxury electric car? Where does chasing light specifically reflect luxury?

Lu Fang: Photos or videos may not be able to fully show the luxury of this car. So when you have a close experience with Lantu chasing light, I believe you will have a different judgment. We especially welcome everyone to come to Wuhan if you have time to visit the real car at the Lantu factory and experience it for yourself.

What Lantu sees, hears and touches is luxurious. What you see means that everything in the vehicle space should be luxurious. There are many small details in the fabrics, materials, and even the interior design of the vehicle; what you hear means that what users hear is luxurious. , let the user hear what he wants to hear in the car, but not what he doesn’t want to hear; what the user touches, that is, what the user touches is luxury.

The premise of all luxury is safety, and safety is the greatest luxury. In Lantu Light Chasing, users can fully experience active safety, passive safety, information safety, health safety, and even human psychological safety.

In addition, luxury is the result of many factors, more importantly, the feeling of sitting in the car, the comfort of driving, the quietness of NVH, and the environment created by music and ambient lights. When we design a car, we hope to create a comprehensive atmosphere that can bring users a sense of respect, comfort, pleasure, and security. When you actually use it, feel whether it can best meet your expectations and usage habits. This is high-end and luxurious.

Liu Zhanshu: When Lantu Chasing Light is driving at 120km/h, the noise in the cockpit is only 65 decibels. At the same time, the chasing light is equipped with a well-tuned and authentic Dynaudio speaker. As for the decorative panel on the breathing ambient light on the door panel, the grain size of the texture can achieve a three-dimensional effect of 0.1mm, which is very luxurious when viewed closely.

Secondly, the chasing light has a good space layout. Although it adopts a slip-back shape, the horizontal and vertical space layout is the most reasonable in its class.

Again, in terms of materials, natural, environmentally friendly, and technological ones are luxurious, and the top-level eco-friendly ecological suede is used for chasing light, which is also our understanding of luxury.

Finally, the combination of technology and humanities is the real luxury. For many years, the luxury and design of the automobile industry have all been Western standards. Lantu is the first time to use Chinese philosophy and aesthetics to create luxury.

Reporter: Lantu Chasing Light is equipped with two high-performance battery packs. The CLTC battery life corresponds to 730KM and 580KM respectively. How does it do it? Can it solve the user’s mileage anxiety?

Lu Fang: There are two versions of Lantu Chasing Light, one is the 82kw h standard battery life version, and the other is the 109kw h super long battery life version.

First of all, in terms of cruising range, how to use less power to achieve longer cruising range is a problem Lantu has been thinking about. For this reason, we have been researching and developing to reduce the energy consumption of the whole vehicle. The energy consumption of chasing light is 15.6kW·h per 100 kilometers, which is the best level in the industry among four-wheel drive cars.

Secondly, the convenience of energy replenishment, that is, the charging time is very important. Lantu Chasing Light can be charged for 10 minutes, travel 230KM, and it takes about a cup of coffee to fully charge and continue to set off.

Reporter: The light-chasing semi-solid battery has actually hit the road. What are its technical difficulties and how is the technical cost controlled? Is there any plan to continue to apply the product in the future? Secondly, the semi-solid battery technology has been formed, so how will the all-solid-state battery technology be developed and when will it be mass-produced?

Lu Fang: Dongfeng is developing all-solid-state batteries, and Lantu is also setting up projects internally. We hope to be able to make an all-solid-state battery that can be mass-produced, and believe that we will be able to give you a systematic report in the near future.

The cost of batteries may also be an issue now. In terms of semi-solid batteries, we have now reached the level of mass production with our partners; the cost of all-solid batteries is still a problem, and we hope to be able to solve it in the next two to three years. We will also decide mass production according to the maturity of the technology.

The technical route of Lantu battery, in addition to energy density, is more important than safety. Lantu’s battery performance indicators in terms of safety and energy density are considered to be the best in the industry. The 8-series ternary lithium battery can pass the acupuncture test. We will continue to advance and evolve battery technology with Dongfeng Group and our partners. We hope that Lantu’s battery can become the benchmark of the industry.

Reporter: What is the composition of Lantu’s autonomous driving or intelligent driving team? In addition, is it convenient to disclose the chip model of the intelligent driving calculation?

Lu Fang: The first question, Lantu’s research and development is mainly completed by Lantu’s own software team leading the partner’s software team. The team size is hundreds of people, and we use these hundreds of people to drive thousands of people to realize self-research. The electronic and electrical architecture is the difficulty. Lantu synthesizes different domains into a central computing unit. The integration level is extremely high. In addition to the intelligent driving team, the team also includes other teams such as the cockpit. Therefore, the development difficulty should be considered the highest in the industry.

Lantu believes that it is meaningless and unsustainable to continuously pile up computing power without updating the architecture. What we emphasize is that through architecture design, all resources can be optimally utilized from the bottom layer and completed with less computing power. Work smarter, perform better, and work smarter.

Reporter: When everyone can’t close the obvious gap in products, marketing becomes very important. What is the core communication point of Lantu?

Liu Zhanshu: From the perspective of Lantu, I think there are three points that distinguish it from other brands: top-notch control in the industry, high reputation for safety, and a brand based on Chinese philosophy and aesthetic design. When a user buys a brand, it is definitely not just the configuration to buy, but the most important thing is to buy a spiritual identity.

Through research, we found that the user group of Chasing Light is a group of executives. If there is one word to describe his state of mind, it is love. Those who are full of love in their hearts have a bright future in their hearts. Lantu hopes to use this light chasing car to pay tribute to those light chasers who are persistent in their inner beliefs.

Reporter: Under the current market conditions, is there any emergency plan for the management of the company, especially the production of the factory? What is the impact?

Lu Fang: Lantu has dynamically adjusted its measures according to the new policy, optimized the procurement, production and logistics work plan, and is resuming store operations in an orderly manner. We use various channels to popularize scientific epidemic prevention knowledge to employees, and strive to stabilize the team, production and service. While ensuring the level of precise prevention and control, we will make every effort to ensure production and delivery.

When we were developing Lantu products and brands, we focused on luxury cars worth more than 300,000 yuan and emphasized Chinese culture, based on three concepts. First of all, Chinese users have reached the period of upgrading their car purchases, and a large proportion of them will choose medium and large luxury cars. Second, smart pure electricity is unstoppable. Third, Chinese people’s recognition of Chinese brands and Chinese culture is gradually increasing.

