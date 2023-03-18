growth with limits

Fri 03/17/23

Companies invested more in Brandenburg in 2022 than ever before. Despite the difficult environment, it was possible to attract a number of new companies to Brandenburg. But that doesn’t solve all the problems. By Katrin Neumann

The Economic Development Agency (WFBB) took stock on Friday. The bottom line is a record investment volume of 1.84 billion euros in Brandenburg. 9,683 jobs have been created and stabilized, most of them at Tesla. According to Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD), this is a “special result” against the background of the energy price crisis and inflation.

More and more Tesla suppliers are coming to the region

Tesla’s investments are not even included in the showcase balance sheet for 2022. The amount of the electric car manufacturer is not yet known exactly, says Economics Minister Steinbach. But what is included is the so-called Tesla effect. This means that the supply chain that the automobile manufacturer attracts is clearly noticeable. Tesla needs battery components and could get them from BASF in Schwarzheide and possibly in the future from the Chinese battery cell manufacturer SVolt in Lauchhammer (both Oberspreewald-Lausitz). They in turn depend on cell manufacturers such as Microvast in Ludwigsfelde (Teltow-Fläming). Other service providers and logisticians follow. The value chains are closed. There is even talk of a “multiple Tesla effect”, because the settlement of all these companies ensures awareness and that the world now knows where Brandenburg actually is. Even more important than the investments themselves are the almost 10,000 jobs that will be created and secured. The Tesla share can be quantified quite precisely here: 6,600 employment contracts were signed in Grünheide last year.

Boom sectors: mobility, wood and digitization

In addition to mobility, the wood processors in Brandenburg ensure an economic upswing. Renggli International invests 67 million euros in Eberswalde (Barnim district) and creates 200 jobs, Classen Industries moves 40 million euros and retains 31 employees in Baruth/Mark (Teltow-Fläming district). In the same place, Binderholz is investing 5.1 million euros, resulting in 15 jobs. Google wants to build its new data center in Mittenwalde (Dahme-Spreewald district), the space has already been bought and hundreds of jobs are to follow.

“Trend reversal immigration” among younger people

There were 305 settlements, expansion investments and start-ups in Brandenburg in 2022. 80 percent of the demand comes from industry. On the one hand, this means increasing trade tax for the municipalities and, on the other hand, a phenomenon that has existed for the first time since the reunification. Workers and skilled workers are moving to Brandenburg from other federal states, especially from the western ones. Steinbach sees a “trend reversal” here. In addition, the new global positive image ensures that international experts also want to come to Brandenburg. However, there is still room for improvement. Because no matter how gratifying the investment boom is, the struggle for qualified employees is great and plays a decisive role. The minister was unable to answer today how the problem, which has been smoldering for years, is to be solved.

South more popular with investors than North

He also couldn’t say why the south of Brandenburg is much more popular with investors than the north. After the so-called “Berlin bacon belt” is saturated in terms of available commercial space, Brandenburg’s periphery remains. Steinbach did not find an explanation for the entrepreneurs’ southern preference on Friday, but pointed out again that the Prignitz is considered the “new center between Berlin and Hamburg”, which will gain in importance. So far, this has not helped to noticeably more suction in the Prignitz and Ostprignitz-Ruppin.

The limits of growth

Hopes are set for new investment and job records this year. But where are the limits? And are more and more commercial areas and production halls in the municipalities really desirable? “The municipalities have to do that,” Steinbach shifts the responsibility off, meaning that citizens should weigh up how much and which areas should be available in their area. You will not act “against the will of the people”. “The municipality has to say what is tolerable and what is not,” says Steinbach.

Nature could suffer from economic growth

Many new company settlements are accompanied by soil sealing, water shortages and sometimes deforestation. Environmental encroachments like this will increase once the 2,000 acres of immediately available commercial space are taken. At the current record pace, that could soon be the case. Environmentalists are demanding legal regulations that anchor environmental protection as an award criterion. BUND’s Axel Kruschat calls for soil permeability to be ensured so that groundwater can form again. In addition, green space concepts, including in commercial areas, must ensure biodiversity. Green roof areas, for example, should be mandatory. The economics minister reacted to these demands with conspicuity. “My philosophy: Laws are the last resort if personal responsibility doesn’t work.” Translated, this probably means: do not jeopardize the investment boom and discourage potential investors with environmental regulations.