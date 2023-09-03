Brandizzo, the manager of the junction: “Ignored my order to wait”

Tragedy of Brandizzo, the manager of the junction had warned of the delayed train

They revolve around the communications between the staff of the Chivasso movement office and the RFI employee who was at the Brandizzo station on Wednesday night the investigators’ investigations to shed light on the railway accident that cost the lives of five workers hit by a train while they were carrying out some maintenance work on the tracks. In particular, what the investigators are trying to reconstruct exactly is the dynamics of what happened, starting with the clearance necessary to be able to proceed with the work.

Indeed, the records of the investigation include the recordings of various telephone calls, which took place before the impact, from which, from the first findings, the lack of the green light would emerge that for this he would have been solicited on several occasions by the Rfi employee in conversations with his colleague in the Chivasso office. According to the procedure, the ok to the works is given after the movement office confirms that the railway traffic has been interrupted and that evening the passage of three trains was expected, the first, regional, had passed shortly before and it is possible that there was a misunderstanding and exchanged with the second, that of the impact, which occurred, however, shortly after.

As reported by La Stampa, “at 11.36 pm on the night between last Wednesday and Thursday, the camera that frames the platform and platforms of the Brandizzo station clearly captures Antonio Massa, in charge of Rfi at the construction site managed by the Sigifer company now under investigation by the Ivrea prosecutor for disaster and murder with possible fraud. He is talking on the phone. It is the third call in the last few minutes with the movement manager of the Chivasso railway junction, an expert worker”.

Again according to the press, “the audio track is in the hands of the magistrates acquired from the Rfi server: «A late train must pass, wait». The request, even if not peremptory, is clear, but in the images of the station you can already see the five workers of Borgo Vercelli (Michael Zanera, 34 years old; Giuseppe Sorvillo, 43 years old; Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo, 52 years old; Giuseppe Aversa, 49 years old ; Kevin Laganà, 22 years old) tinkering on the embankment. They’re taking pieces of rail apart with a screwdriver. The noises in the background confirm the activity in progress. They weren’t supposed to be there. Yet already at 11.26 pm, in the first (out of four) calls between Massa and the operations centre, it was the latter who had asked: «Can we start then?». And the answer had always been the same: “Wait, two convoys have to pass, one is late”.

What the investigators want, then, what is to be ascertained is whether the decision to let the workers work, even in the absence of the authorization, of which there seems to be no trace in the seized documents to date, whether it was a free choice or an oversight or an error by whoever was present at the station that evening or whether instead it was a custom because in this case also the position of all the parties involved may require further investigation. In the next few days, but not very soon, the first two registered in the register of suspects who have already provided an initial reconstruction of what happened when they were heard as people informed on the facts, in the hours immediately following the accident, will be questioned in the Ivrea prosecutor’s office .

