All postponed to the ballot to decree the new president of Brazil. The almost definitive results of the presidential elections (99.99% of the seats) see the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva obtaining 48.43% of the votes, equal to 57,254,672 votes, while the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro obtained some 51,070,672, equivalent to 43.20%. The ballot will take place on October 30th.

“The fight continues until the final victory”. The ballot is just an “extension”, commented Lula, former president between 2003 and 2007, who has returned to be eligible after the annulment of the 2017 corruption sentence.

