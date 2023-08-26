Brazil, India, and China Push for Diversification of International Monetary System at BRICS Summit

BRICS Cooperation Highlights Common Expectations for International Financial System Reform

BEIJING – The recent release of the Johannesburg Declaration at the 15th BRICS Summit has emphasized the importance of promoting the use of local currencies among BRICS countries in international trade and financial transactions. This move aims to encourage the diversification of the international financial and monetary system, reflecting the expectations of emerging economies and developing countries.

In light of the increasing strength and influence of “global south” countries in the global economy, the need for reform in the international financial and monetary system is becoming more urgent. Developing countries are pushing for improved representation and voice in global governance, as well as a move towards a more diversified monetary system.

In recent years, emerging economies and developing countries have been making strides in the field of local currency settlement and cross-border payments. The use of local currencies in energy trade, for example, has become more prominent. China and France completed their first cross-border settlement of liquefied natural gas in RMB earlier this year, while India completed the first cross-border settlement of UAE crude oil in local currency in August. Additionally, ASEAN member states have expressed their commitment to strengthening the use of local currencies, and many countries have signed various local currency swap agreements.

Furthermore, there has been an increasing push for diversification of asset reserves among emerging economies and developing countries. A survey conducted by the World Gold Council revealed that global central banks, driven by developing countries, have been ramping up their gold holdings, indicating a desire for asset reserve diversification.

The internationalization of the Chinese yuan (RMB) has also attracted attention. China and Brazil signed a memorandum of cooperation earlier this year to establish RMB clearing arrangements in Brazil, promoting the use of the currency for bilateral trade settlement. Argentina also announced the use of RMB for trade settlement with China. The RMB is currently the fifth most active currency in international payments, the fifth largest international reserve currency, and holds the third position in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights currency basket.

Analysts argue that the current international monetary system is too reliant on a single currency, primarily the US dollar. Developing countries have expressed dissatisfaction with the negative spillover effects of US monetary policy and the US dollar’s dominance. The roller coaster nature of US monetary policy, characterized by rapid rate cuts and aggressive rate hikes, has led to significant financial risks for developing countries. Seeking a more diverse international monetary system allows these countries to pursue independent economic development and mitigate the impacts of developed countries’ monetary policies.

As emerging economies continue to drive global economic growth, the promotion of a more diversified international monetary system is seen as a way to improve global economic governance. Developing countries have contributed up to 80% of world economic growth in the past two decades, with their global GDP share increasing from 24% to over 40% in the past 40 years. The representation and voice of countries in the “Global South” has become a general expectation and is seen as an inevitable direction for global governance.

Experts believe that the BRICS countries, due to their population size and economic volume, can have a significant impact on international financial system reform through their promotion of diversified cooperation. They argue that the international financial and monetary system should not solely serve developed countries, especially as global economic growth is increasingly driven by emerging economies.

Promoting currency swaps among developing countries is seen as an important step towards establishing a fair international financial order. Experts also note that the dominance of the US dollar in the global financial system is disproportionate to the US economy’s share in the world economy. The frequent use of financial sanctions by the US against other countries is further undermining the status of the US dollar, suggesting that other currencies will rise in prominence.

As the BRICS countries and other emerging economies continue to push for reform and diversification, the international financial and monetary system is expected to undergo significant changes in the coming years.

(Note: Participating reporters for this article included Bian Zhuodan, Li Chu, and Liu Yanan)

