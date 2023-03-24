6
For the first time since the beginning of his new presidential term, Lula da Silva will go into official visit to China. China is Brazil’s number one trading partner, and President Lula had already visited China three times in his previous term. The visit will last four days and the leaders of the two BRICS countries will address issues related to trade, investment and war in Ukraine.
Cover photo EPA/Andre Borges
See also Methanol may maintain a wide range of volatility before the holiday with a slight drop in demand | Methanol_Sina Finance_Sina.com