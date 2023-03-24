Home Business Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing

For the first time since the beginning of his new presidential term, Lula da Silva will go into official visit to China. China is Brazil’s number one trading partner, and President Lula had already visited China three times in his previous term. The visit will last four days and the leaders of the two BRICS countries will address issues related to trade, investment and war in Ukraine.

Cover photo EPA/Andre Borges

