Home » Brazilian Stocks Experience Decline, IBOVESPA Falls 1.42%
Business

Brazilian Stocks Experience Decline, IBOVESPA Falls 1.42%

by admin
Brazilian Stocks Experience Decline, IBOVESPA Falls 1.42%

Brazilian Stocks Close Lower as IBOVESPA Drops 1.42%

Investing.com – Brazilian equities closed lower on Tuesday, with the country’s main stock index, IBOVESPA, falling 1.42% at the end of the trading session. This marked a new low in the past three months for the index.

Several sectors contributed to the decline, including technology and retail. Among the best-performing stocks of the session were Natura & Co SA, which rose 2.97%, FLEURY ON NM, which added 2.17%, and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA, which gained 1.96% in late trade.

On the other hand, the worst performers of the day were MAGAZ LUIZA ON NM, which fell 8.46%, Grupo Casas Bahia SA, declining 7.94%, and Pet Center Comercio e Partcipacoes, down 6.52%.

The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange saw 620 stocks falling, outnumbering the 328 stocks that closed higher. Additionally, 40 stocks remained unchanged.

MAGAZ LUIZA ON NM shares reached new lows, losing 8.46% to trade at 1.84. Pet Center Comercio e Partcipacoes shares also dropped to all-time lows, falling 6.52% to 4.30.

The Implied Volatility Index for options on Brazil’s IBOVESPA stock index saw a significant increase of 9.45% to reach 33.94, reaching its highest level in the past three months. This indicates a higher level of market uncertainty and potential for large price swings.

In other markets, gold futures saw a decrease in price, with the December options contract falling by 0.40% to $1,839.80. Conversely, the WTI crude oil futures contract for November delivery rose 0.79% to $89.52, and the December U.S. C-type coffee futures contract fell 0.20% to $148.80.

The Brazilian real weakened against the US dollar, with USD/BRL rising 1.96% to 5.16. Similarly, EUR/BRL rose 1.67% to 5.40.

See also  Don Lorenzo Milani bad teacher: this is how the Italian school failed

Meanwhile, U.S. dollar index futures increased 0.15% to trade at 106.76.

The decline in Brazilian stocks reflects investor concerns about the country’s economic recovery amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and political uncertainties. Market participants will closely monitor future developments to gauge the trajectory of the Brazilian stock market.

You may also like

Intel plans to spin off its programmable chip...

Revolutionizing Television: Jose Mourinho Introduces Sky+ with AI...

The Illy family separates the properties: the Polo...

Project Nile: This is Amazon’s secret AI strategy

Operation North Star III: Over 4,400 Fugitives Arrested...

Car incentives, the Meloni Government considers reserving them...

Decline in New Energy Vehicle Stocks: Tesla (TSLA.US)...

Job satisfaction – well paid, highly respected –...

Popeyes Opens First Restaurant in Santo Domingo, Dominican...

Coffee, 74% of Italians drink it every day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy