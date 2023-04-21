Break the inherent boundaries of MPV? Popup Motor X GAC Hechuang V09 ATELIER unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show – the new Edward Gear will also be launched at the same time_TOM News

From April 18th to April 27th, 2022, the 20th Shanghai Auto Show was held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, and the new brand Edward Gear was unveiled.Edward Gear originated from EDG, an e-sports brand favored by young people. It is a personalized trendy lifestyle platform that has insights and focuses on young people. It has been upgraded from the car customization modification community. An innovative cooperative model, and the cutting-edge trendy modification brand POPUP MOTOR | Super Burst Studio cooperated to launch the V09 ATELIER version of the trendy concept car at this auto show. The new model aims to get rid of the inherent business characteristics of MPVs in the existing market, and create a space station for the enjoyment of top creators for broadcasters, stars, photographers and up masters.









AppearancePopup Motor has endowed V09 with a brand-new irregular design concept. The blank part of the front face of Bauhaus style brings a sense of breathing. The recognizable and memorable POPUP ring light makes ATELIER stand out among the many models at the auto show.





The large-scale double-color matching on the side of the body increases the sense of muscle and movement, allowing ATELIER to get rid of the inherent business style of MPV. The approach and departure angles of the front and rear bumpers are optimized to increase driving passability without changing the body structure.At the same time, the new model has a super large body size of 5130mm x 1950mm x 1850mm, and a wheelbase of 3140mm.









The customized wheel ventilation cover allows car owners to have more personalized choices. The 20-inch forged wheels are more robust, and the 20-inch Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires can meet the owner’s urban and outdoor needs at the same time.

The shape of the rear area is simple and powerful. While maintaining the unity of the front and rear, the fog lights and reversing lights are rearranged to increase the departure angle.





Interior, Different from the all-leather design of mainstream luxury MPVs in the market, ATELIER uses the combination of top-grade fabrics from art museums and original car leather to enhance the texture. The suede of the roof and other parts is made of Italian DINAMICA ecological suede, the seats are made of high-grade wool fabrics used in art galleries and top audio, the carpets are made of wool + Angora goat hair, and the doors are made of antibacterial microfiber leather.





ATELIER aims to create a pleasure space station for top creators for broadcasters, stars, photographers and up masters. The numerous functional configurations provided by its interior become another highlight of this model.





The whole car roof luminous canopy, the self-adaptive horizontal multifunctional table with adjustable light makeup mirror, the ceiling-mounted Ipad Pro that can be used for reviewing films, and the makeup box that fits the refrigerator all meet the daily needs of self-media workers in one stop. In-vehicle work needs.





At the same time, ATELIER is also equipped with an electronically controlled privacy partition and atomized side windows that can be opened and closed with one button, providing vehicle users with absolute privacy.





In order to meet the daily work needs of video content creators and photographers, combined with the external discharge function of ATELIER 220V 2200W, a circle of three-in-one track system is arranged on the ceiling of the car, and the air outlet of the air conditioner, the electrical outlet, and the suspension mechanism in the car are all covered. It is integrated inside, and different power plugs can be used to power the device.





In terms of configuration, ATELIER is built on the basis of H-GEA’s self-developed global pure electric architecture.It is the first mass-produced MPV in the world with a standard 800V high-voltage system. It provides a super fast charging solution. The fastest charging is 5 minutes, and the battery life is increased by ≥200km. At the same time, the 120-degree battery will provide an ultra-long battery life of 750km.





The ATELIER model aims to blur the boundaries of existing model types such as SUV, MPV, and Wagon. The crossover Cross is positioned to meet the work and family needs of car owners.

At the same time, Edward Gear will join hands with United Automobile to launch a variety of innovative cooperation models at this auto show, including: the first “Mobile Gaming Fortress” V09 Razer creatively built with the world‘s top e-sports peripheral brand Razer Snake version, etc., in the future, there will be more innovative cooperation projects. Edward Gear is not only based on the trendy car reform culture, but also always pays attention to the trendy culture of young people, leading the trendy lifestyle, etc., creating infinite possibilities together.

ATELIER made its debut at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, and started order acceptance at the same time. From April 18th to April 27th, welcome to the Hechuang Automobile booth in Hall 6.1H of the National Convention and Exhibition Center of the Shanghai Auto Show to witness it.



