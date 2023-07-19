Home » Breakfast in Italy is a “sacred” ritual: turnover worth 8 billion
Business

Breakfast in Italy is a “sacred” ritual: turnover worth 8 billion

by admin
Breakfast in Italy is a “sacred” ritual: turnover worth 8 billion

Breakfast in Italy, a “sacred” ritual worth 8 billion euros: 70% of Italians cannot do without it

Beyond 8 billion of Euro. That’s what the breakfast market in Italyaccording to research Nielsen “The breakfast of Italians” for Mulino Bianco, historic brand that has been accompanying the first meal of the day for over 45 years with its wide range of proposals, over 130 references, ranging from biscuits to snacks, up to bread. But that is not all. The investigation shows that the 70% of those interviewed always eat breakfast, and when they skip it, the reasons can be traced back to: lack of appetite (42%), time (39%) or habit (28%), above all among young people from 11 to 19 years old.

A sector, therefore, which performs well and which is mainly driven by the confectionery sector (46%): from biscuits to brioches, through spreadable creams, jams, honey and yoghurt. Then follow the drinks (40%) with milk, vegetable drinks, coffee, tea, infusions, herbal teas, fruit juices, the fruit (8%) – fresh, dried, dehydrated, purees – and the savory (6%) which includes products such as fresh and packaged bread, cold cuts, cheeses, eggs. Speaking of product categories, however, Italians prefer the latte (1.6 billion euros), the coffee (894 million euros), i packaged biscuits (829 million euros), lo yogurt (834 million euros), le packaged snacks (593 million euros), the fresh fruit (479 million euros), i cereals from breakfast (345 million euros), le jams (254 million euros) and the biscuits (225 million euros).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Xtep Achieves High Double-Digit Growth in Retail Sales...

Aleph Alpha wins tech companies SAP and Intel...

Improving Labor Productivity: The Tim Cook Trick and...

UniCredit: profits, revenues, dividends, stock. On the second...

China’s Industrial Economy Shows Signs of Recovery with...

This is what the perfect email to an...

Give the Digital Innovation Hub the boost for...

Summer is pink – billion dollar business with...

China’s Economy in the First Half of 2022:...

Pnrr, more money for the Superbonus 110% and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy