Breaking Barriers: Weipai Alpine MPV Sets a New Value Benchmark in China’s High-End MPV Market

Wei brand Alpine MPV Launches Three Models, Setting a New Benchmark in China‘s High-end MPV Market

On October 18th, Wei brand Alpine MPV, the first product in the Wei brand MPV category, launched three models. The four-wheel drive premium version is priced at 335,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive flagship version at 375,800 yuan, and the four-wheel drive executive version is priced at 405,800 yuan and will be delivered upon launch. This launch marks a significant milestone for Great Wall Motors as it enters the MPV category and reshapes the Wei brand.

Great Wall Motors, in its pursuit to establish China‘s own high-end automobile brand, has invested heavily in research and development. With an international R&D team of over 1,600 people, the company has made significant advancements in the development of high-end intelligent new energy vehicles. Wei Pai, represented by the Alpine MPV, is accelerating its rise and becoming a prominent player in the global automotive landscape.

The Wei Pai Alpine MPV is built on the world‘s first new energy high-end MPV exclusive platform. With advanced technologies and superior resources from Great Wall Motors, it offers a unique and unparalleled experience in the MPV market. The Alpine MPV boasts a high space utilization rate, providing a comparable space experience to a five-meter second-class MPV. Its ultra-long common rail design in the second and third rows offers flexibility and usability, allowing for different space scenes for a family of seven.

Comfort is a priority in the Alpine MPV, with features like an exclusive sunshade design for the second and third rows, butterfly seats that fold and store the split Tip-Up seats, and a large flat floor for stargazing. The vehicle also offers spacious legroom, headroom, and elbow room in the third row, ensuring a comfortable ride for all passengers. The Alpine MPV’s all-aluminum five-link suspension design improves driving comfort and stability, surpassing even luxury cars in the same class.

In terms of power and performance, the Alpine MPV excels with its high-efficiency hybrid DHT architecture, delivering a comprehensive operating power of up to 358kW and a maximum torque of 762N·m. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 5.7 seconds. The vehicle’s power battery enables a pure electric range of 140 kilometers under the WLTC standard.

Safety is not compromised in the Alpine MPV, with features like a triple high-strength cage body, industry-leading SNS structural rubber block, and advanced safety measures like dual pre-tensioned force-limiting seat belts and side curtain air curtains. The vehicle has undergone rigorous durability tests and achieved a super C-NCAP five-star rating.

With its exceptional features and capabilities, the Wei Pai Alpine MPV is poised to break the monopoly of overseas brands in the high-end MPV market. Its launch marks a new value benchmark in the industry and brings China closer to establishing its own high-end automobile brand. With a focus on new energy and innovative designs, Wei Pai is leading the way in the MPV market and creating a new era of diversified development.

