Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s family banquet Douyin live broadcast opens up a new way of food live broadcast-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Right now, the competition between major platforms and anchors for the 618 Mid-Year Shopping Festival has entered a state of fierce competition. After the e-commerce platforms have tacitly reduced the complexity of promotions, the anchors have also tried their best to compete for traffic. Among all living beings with live broadcasts, the account “cici888’s family feast” with tens of millions of fans has found another way. With an online and offline live broadcast event, it breaks the dimensional boundary of live broadcasts and expands a brand new one. Live delivery channel.

Online and offline linkage breaks down the dimensional barriers of live streaming

In recent years, Douyin users have continued to rise, making it one of the most popular short video apps, followed by the prevalence of Douyin live broadcasts. The Chinese people who have always advocated that “food is the first thing for the people” have naturally made short videos and live broadcasts related to the food industry popular. Whether it’s from the initial eating and broadcasting, exploring stores to today’s live streaming, the food industry has always been a well-deserved top stream on the Douyin platform.

The huge traffic on the platform has also made various anchors move their cameras. The family banquet of cici888, an account under Dandelion MCN, broke out in the battle for traffic.

On June 2, Sister Cici started a new live broadcast mode on Douyin. During the day, Miss cici invited Mr. Xiao Guan, a “Douyin craftsman”, to perform a New Zealand beef tasting meeting in the star kitchen, introducing beef culture, teaching everyone how to choose a good steak, and showing the high-end quality of “meeting cow” original cut steak .

Steak has been influenced by food culture for many years, and it can be regarded as the most representative dish in Western food. In order to satisfy fans’ pursuit of a better life, better prices and better products, at night, sister cici went to Shangxiajiu commercial district in Guangzhou to start an outdoor live broadcast, and set up “sister ci’s steak house” to cook raw steaks in person, inviting fans and citizens to taste together Learned the taste of raw beef cut steak, and taught the key points of steak cooking techniques. The natural, healthy and delicious steak aroma permeated the whole Shangxiajiu, which attracted tourists from all over the country to praise it again and again. It truly makes high-end luxury ingredients accessible to ordinary people.

The live broadcast mode of online and offline linkage not only breaks the dimensional barriers of traditional live broadcast, but also allows people to experience the real quality that traditional online live broadcast cannot show. At the same time, the popularity and traffic of offline activities can also form a good secondary communication, providing brand and Commodities bring better word of mouth and sales channels.

Fighting platform traffic requires truth and more sincerity

The emergence of the form of live delivery of goods has restructured the business model of people, goods, and venues in a sense, and it has also gradually changed the e-commerce platform from the model of people looking for goods to goods looking for people. In this process, traffic is undoubtedly the key factor that plays a decisive role, and the battle for traffic has never stopped.

Regarding how to obtain traffic, each account and anchor has its own experience. When analyzing the growth path of Cici’s family banquet account, it is not difficult to find that when people are pursuing the truth, Cici has already jumped out of this circle. To pursue sincerity.

In the past, many anchors would create real products and real prices by sending them directly from the place of origin and eliminating middlemen to earn the price difference. However, Sister Cici, on the basis of reality, focuses on finding delicious food and family banquets to help all over the world. Featured and good things are shared, using footprints to draw the audience’s attention, and capturing the favor of fans with sincerity.

The sincere dedication has also been rewarded in real terms. During the live broadcast on June 2, the total transaction volume reached 6.1 million yuan, and the cumulative number of viewers reached 2 million times. Especially in the live broadcast at night, many fans rushed to the scene to check in, and co-produced ins The continuous flow of people in front of the wall also pushed the whole event to its peak.

The delivery model is iterated, and the platform joins hands with the anchor to explore together

Live streaming has been constantly changing since its inception. Both platforms, anchors and merchants are actively exploring more high-quality strategies and models.

In this year’s 618 Shopping Festival, the e-commerce platform’s approach of simplifying is also a way of returning to the basics, and Miss Cici’s return from online to offline live broadcast mode also has the same effect.

It is foreseeable that in the future e-commerce live broadcast, there will be more fresh and novel ways of playing, but the essence of live broadcast delivery will never change. Standing out from the 618 mid-year shopping festival also opened up a new development path for the industry.