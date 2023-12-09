Home » [Breaking the waves and taking solid steps towards high-quality development]Vitality surges and the power of the consumption engine is demonstrated
Xinwen Network Launches “Breaking the Waves and Taking Solid Steps in High-Quality Development”

CCTV News (News Network): Xinwen Network has launched a series of reports titled “Breaking the Waves and Taking Solid Steps in High-Quality Development”. The first episode, “Vitality Surges and the Power of the Consumption Engine Revealed”, was broadcast today (December 8).

The report highlighted the success of the Arctic Village in Heilongjiang, which has become a popular tourist destination due to the introduction of new consumption formats such as specialty B&Bs, travel photography, and cultural and creative shops. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s 2023 visit to the village prompted the local government to provide policy support, leading to the surge in tourist activity and economic growth.

The report further emphasized the strong vitality of the country’s consumer market, with an unprecedented number of targeted measures being introduced to promote consumption. This year has seen a significant increase in sales of new energy vehicles, new electronic products, and smart home appliances, indicating a shift towards intelligent and green consumption.

Additionally, the report highlighted the positive impact of traditional culture and sports events on the consumer market, driving growth in accommodation, catering, sports, leisure, and cultural industries.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the National Bureau of Statistics released service retail sales data for the first time, indicating double-digit growth in this sector.

Looking ahead to 2023, the report shared that the country will continue to optimize the consumption environment and promote the accelerated recovery of the consumer market, with the construction of 15-minute convenient living areas and the acceleration of county commercial systems.

The report concluded by stating that the growth in consumption has driven GDP growth and provided a strong boost to the national economy in achieving a virtuous cycle and high-quality development.

