This year marks the final year of the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises. Data show that the completion rate of the reform work ledgers of all central enterprises and localities has exceeded 98%.

The Politburo meeting of the CPC Central Committee held at the end of July pointed out that it is necessary to continue to implement the three-year action plan for the reform of state-owned enterprises. “This is not only a full affirmation of the achievements of the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises, but also an earnest expectation and encouragement for the high-quality completion of the three-year action task.” Weng Jieming, deputy director of the State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group Office of the State Council and deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said that we must do our best Tackling tough problems to ensure that the three-year action is completed on schedule and that the reform results can stand the test of history and practice.

The main task is basically completed

“At present, the 129 key tasks of the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises in Anhui Province have been basically completed, injecting strong momentum into the development of state-owned enterprises.” Li Zhong, director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Province, spoke with data.

In order to promote the technological innovation of state-owned enterprises, Anhui Province has implemented “four plus one minus” incentive measures such as fee rebates, assessment bonus points, talent salary increases, equity support and innovation fault tolerance. During the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, the R&D investment of Anhui provincial enterprises increased by an average of 16.8% annually. Since last year, it has maintained a growth rate of more than 25% for 19 consecutive months.

The three-year action for the reform of state-owned enterprises is a specific construction plan for the implementation of the “1+N” policy system and top-level design for the reform of state-owned enterprises from 2020 to 2022. Relevant parties have pushed forward the reform of state-owned enterprises with unprecedented strength, and have made continuous breakthroughs in key areas and key links.

Focusing on improving the vitality and efficiency of state-owned enterprises, we must overcome the “bull nose” of deepening the reform of the three systems of labor, personnel, and distribution systems. Since the second half of 2016, China First Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. has reduced the number of leading cadres above the middle level from 320 to 106 through the implementation of competitive recruitment of leadership teams and internal market-based recruitment of professional managers starting from the group headquarters. After the competition, the number of on-the-job employees was reduced from 10,962 to 8,626.

Shandong Heavy Industry has deepened the mechanism of “cadres can go up and down, employees can go in and out, and wages can be increased or decreased”, and has signed individual performance appraisal indicators at every level to build a comprehensive differentiation of “performance orientation + precise assessment + rigid cash”. Salary distribution system. According to the innovation orientation and value orientation, the corresponding incremental incentive mechanism is set up by category, and the income difference of some people in the same position is more than 4 times.

Through hard work, in the first half of this year, decisive progress has been made in the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises. The main tasks of the three-year reform of central enterprises have been basically completed, and the reform dividends have been continuously released. Data show that in the first half of the year, central SOEs achieved a year-on-year increase of 12% in operating income, 6.1% in net profit and 14.4% in accumulated taxes and fees.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council recently emphasized that it is necessary to make greater efforts to promote the improvement of quality, efficiency, stable growth and high-quality development of state-owned assets and central enterprises, continue to implement the three-year action of state-owned enterprise reform, ensure high-quality ending, and unswervingly become stronger, better and bigger. State-owned capital and state-owned enterprises should better play the strategic supporting role of the state-owned economy, and make greater contributions to consolidating the trend of economic recovery and keeping the economy operating within a reasonable range.

Still need to make up for weak points

The three-year reform of state-owned enterprises has entered a critical period of decisive victory. In particular, it is necessary to strengthen the evaluation of the effectiveness of the reform, sort out the outstanding shortcomings and weaknesses, and promote solutions one by one in a targeted manner.

Judging from the online data, the completion rate of the reform work ledgers of all central enterprises and localities has exceeded 98%. Especially since the beginning of this year, all central enterprises and local governments have gradually shifted the focus of work from focusing on the progress of reform to improving quality and seeking practical results, and promoted the three-year action to achieve new results. However, we must be soberly aware that there are still outstanding problems in the reform, such as unbalanced reform, insufficient penetration of the grass-roots front line, some key reform tasks are not enough, and the quality and effectiveness of reform still need to be improved. Step by step efforts to improve the orientation is unknown.

"If these problems cannot be solved well, it will be difficult to hand over the satisfactory answer sheet for the three-year action." Weng Jieming emphasized that half of the people who have traveled a hundred miles should be more urgent and pertinent to make up for the weak points. Prescribe the right medicine and speed up the solution. In July this year, the Office of the State-owned Enterprise Reform Leading Group of the State Council issued the "Notice on Matters Concerning the High-quality Finalization of the Three-Year Action for the Reform of State-owned Enterprises". In early September, a special promotion meeting was held to emphasize that it should focus on five major tasks: corporate governance, the "three-energy" mechanism, optimal allocation of resources, listed companies, and state-owned assets supervision, and further accurately, dynamically and efficiently promote the work of complementing weak areas. According to the relevant deployment, the related tasks of the "three-energy" mechanism should focus on general activation, and promote the "three-energy" mechanism in various areas by consolidating the special governance results of "organization of the headquarters", rigidly fulfilling the assessment results, and strengthening the precise incentives for scientific and technological innovation talents. The level of normal operation; the tasks related to the optimal allocation of resources should focus on core competitiveness, and strive to take new steps in cultivating world-class enterprises and specialized new enterprises; the related reform tasks of listed companies should focus on demonstration and leadership, optimize the shareholding structure, increase The authorization and decentralization system will promote listed companies to become pioneers and examples of market-oriented operation mechanisms, and promote the in-depth transformation of operation mechanisms in mixed-ownership reform enterprises.

Ensuring a high-quality finish

"Entering the final stage, the remaining weaknesses and weaknesses are 'hard bones'." Wang Cuijun, general manager of China Resources Group, said that China Resources Group is taking a combination of comprehensive measures and targeted tackling to increase efforts. According to reports, as of the end of July, China Resources Group's 62 reform tasks have been basically completed, but the company believes that there are still shortcomings and deficiencies in industrial portfolio, technological innovation and other aspects, and the foundation to support sustainable high-quality development is not yet solid. To this end, China Resources Group continues to strengthen structural optimization and technological innovation, promote resource allocation to focus on the main business, strategic emerging industries, and focus on key regions, create a sustainable industrial portfolio, continue to improve the technological innovation management system, and accelerate The source of original technology and the construction of a modern industrial chain.

Hebei Province has basically completed the main task of the three-year action, and is carrying out "Looking Back". Li Guang, deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Hebei Province, said that it is necessary to focus on the effect orientation of the "three obvious results" and highlight the word "real". Science and technology enterprises should establish and improve the medium and long-term incentive distribution mechanism.

Liu Xingguo, a researcher at the Research Department of the China Enterprise Federation, believes that state-owned enterprises should cherish the hard-won reform achievements and seize the opportunity to speed up the pace of high-quality development. In particular, it is necessary to implement the requirements of the central government to "enable state-owned enterprises to dare to work", firmly win the tough battle of reform, and implement the goals and requirements of building a world-class enterprise and promoting the high-quality development of the state-owned economy during the reform.

Li Jin, a researcher at the China State-owned Economy Research Center of Jilin University, predicts that by the end of this year, state-owned enterprises will achieve both reform and benefit, and state-owned enterprises will make greater achievements in building world-class enterprises.

