Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA RR Motorcycle Brake Master Cylinder Wins Red Dot Design Award 2023-PR Newswire APAC

Source title: Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA RR motorcycle brake master cylinder wins 2023 Red Dot Design Award

Today, Brembo won the 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its 19RCS CORSA CORTA RR replica master cylinder.

As one of the most prestigious design competitions, the Red Dot Award aims to select and honor outstanding works with innovative and aesthetic design. This award further highlights the unique design of Brembo solutions, confirms that Brembo has always adhered to the concept of innovating future mobility, and also reflects Brembo’s excellent ability to combine design and performance into the top motorcycle championship.

The award-winning product this time is the upgraded version of the radial master cylinder launched by Brembo in 2022 – 19RCS CORSA CORTA RR. After the product is upgraded, its performance is significantly improved and it is lighter. The sporty appearance perfectly matches the design style of SuperSport and naked bikes. This radial master cylinder is machined from aerospace aluminum alloy billet and hard oxidized. Its high level of technical workmanship is derived from the master cylinder used in MotoGP and SBK championships.

Among the many improvements made over the years, the brake lever improvement has been highly regarded by enthusiasts for allowing the rider to set the “bite point” themselves, simply through the selector on the top of the master cylinder. . A selector controls the cam mechanism, giving the rider three different response settings (regular, sport and race modes). Not only that, but this radial master cylinder is also equipped with a Ratio Click System (RCS) that varies the distribution of braking force while keeping the system consistent in terms of pure power. The tuning system allows riders to immerse themselves in the motorcycle riding experience and adjust braking performance according to their riding style, weather and road conditions. So, for riders looking for performance upgrades and custom bike setups, this radial master cylinder is the ideal choice for those looking to combine the above with a great looking design.

The 19 RCS CORSA CORTA RR master cylinder is Brembo’s second Red Dot Award winner, after the 19 RCS CORSA CORTA master cylinder, which won this award for the first time. Excellent design quality is what these two award-winning products have in common.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world, with approximately 20,000 entries each year. In 2023, entries will come from 60 countries or regions, covering 51 competition units. The Brembo 19 RCS CORSA CORTA RR master cylinder was selected by a jury of 43 international design experts with more than 60 years of experience in selecting the best designs of the year. The Red Dot Design Award began in 1955, and the award ceremony in 2023 will be held in Essen, Germany.

