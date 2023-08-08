Home » Brembo, buyback for over €3.7 million
As part of the treasury share buyback programme, Brembo announced that between 1 and 4 August 2023 it had purchased a total of 287,557 Brembo ordinary shares (equal to 0.0861% of the share capital), at the average weighted balance of 13.040 euros, for a countervalue of 3,749,656.37 euros. Following the purchases just announced and taking into account the shares […]

