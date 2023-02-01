Equita includes for the first time the upside of Sensify (target price up by +17%) which marks the start of the transition from component to system provider. With Sensify® Brembo evolves from component manufacturer to solution provider (providing SW, control units and other components as well as discs and calipers), analysts say, with the opportunity to increase sales even at the same volume simply by replacing the hydraulic system with Sensify ® which they estimate is worth 1k per car (knowing that it replaces ABS, brake fluid, EBD, ESC) against 300-400 for calipers and discs alone and improve margins, believing that the SW component is more profitable.