Brembo, growing turnover in the 9 months. US strikes impact margins

The macroeconomic deterioration is starting to weigh on Brembo’s accounts, which in the third quarter sees its gross operating margin decline by 11.8% compared to the same period last year, due to a total revenue which in turn records an initial slowdown (- 1.3%). The comparison with the third quarter of 2022, particularly robust on the accounts front, was challenging, but there are further concerns on the horizon, also linked (but not only) to the impact of the strike promoted by the Uaw union on the US car market, which involving 50 thousand employees of the Stellantis, GM and Ford factories in recent weeks.

The company remains confident about the end of the year, but communicates a downward revision of the guidance, with revenues now expected to show mid-high single digit growth (previously the forecast was for 10% growth) and percentage margins in line with those of the previous year.

The currency impact and the growth plan

«With a growth of 7% in the first nine months, we are consolidating the already significant results of last year – explains Matteo Tiraboschi, executive president of Brembo -. At constant exchange rates, growth is almost 9%: the currency effect has had an impact not only on turnover, but also on profitability and profit. During the quarter we also had to start supporting the production expansion plan launched in recent months. Finally, the cash generation capacity must be underlined, which allowed us to support investments of over 250 million and reduce debt in the 9 months.”

The numbers

Over the course of nine months, the company confirms growth, with almost 3 billion euros in turnover (2.919 billion) as of 30 September, 7% more than the same period last year. Ebitda for the first nine months rose to 500.2 million (17.1% of revenues) and compares with 482.3 million (17.7% of revenues) in the same period of 2022 (in the third quarter, however, the incidence on turnover fell to 16.1 percent).

The year closed with a net profit of 231.1 million, a slight decrease (-1.6%) compared to the same period of the previous year. «Looking ahead, in light of the ongoing international geopolitical tensions, with China still slowing down, we prefer to adopt a prudent attitude – continues Tiraboschi – and for this reason we have communicated a revision of the revenue guidance. Our current order book projects us towards mid-high single digit growth, while we confirm percentage margins in line with the previous year. Even the month and a half of strike in the USA, now concluded, will have an impact on the last quarter, albeit to a limited extent for Brembo.”

