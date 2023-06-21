Brembo headquarters moves to Holland: «Ready to jump to grow». Stock in sharp decline

Listen to the audio version of the article

Brembo’s board of directors resolved to submit to the shareholders’ meeting – convened for 27 July 2023 – the proposal to transfer the company’s registered office to the Netherlands, adopting the legal form of a limited liability joint-stock company (naamloze vennootschap), governed by Dutch law, with the consequent assumption of the name of Brembo Nv.

Tax office in Italy

Brembo’s tax office will remain in Italy. Brembo shares will continue to be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan market, but the new increased voting mechanism will allow the objectives of shareholder stability and M&A to be pursued at the same time.

“Brembo intends to continue to grow and remain competitive, to always be a protagonist in a global automotive market undergoing major transformation – commented the executive chairman, Matteo Tiraboschi -. This operation allows us to adopt a more flexible share capital structure and therefore more consistent with the company’s future development strategy».

Heavy title in Piazza Affari

Strong sales of Brembo stock in Piazza Affari after the announcement of the transfer of the registered office. The group’s quotations drop 5.35% to 13.63 euros and record one of the worst performances of the entire Milanese list. In the event of the green light from the shareholders’ meeting on 27 July, Brembo will adopt the legal form of a NV governed by Dutch law, although the tax office will remain in Italy and the shares will continue to be listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan market.

Thanks to this transaction, Brembo will benefit from a legal framework capable of enhancing the global dimension of the business achieved by the Group. Brembo in particular will offer its shareholders an increased voting mechanism in an enhanced configuration compared to the current one and will therefore be able to guarantee itself an even more solid shareholder base and greater flexibility in the face of growth opportunities through acquisitions that can be achieved through the issue of new shares.