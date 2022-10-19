Brembo invests in start-ups and accelerates innovation. The group controlled by the Bombassei family, world leader in the development and production of braking systems, launches Brembo Ventures, its venture capital company with the aim of accelerating the development of innovative solutions for the mobility of the future. Brembo Ventures will make strategic investments at a global level in the best technology startups capable of bringing value both in the product and in the production process. In particular, the focus will be on realities active in artificial intelligence, big data, sensors, mechatronics, energy efficiency and sustainability that can find application in the automotive sector.

Brembo Ventures made its first investment with the purchase, as lead investor, of 6.8% of the capital of PhotonPath, a Milanese company founded in 2019 as a spin off of the Politecnico di Milano, which develops products based on photonics integrated. With PhotonPath, the company led by executive president Matteo Tiraboschi and CEO Daniele Schillaci, with Alberto Bombassei president emeritus, will be able to accelerate the development of new solutions for the digitalization of braking systems, a path undertaken with the launch of the new intelligent braking system. Sensify. The investment in PhotonPath is complementary to that made by Brembo in 2020 in Infibra Technologies, a company founded in 2014 as a spin off of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna of Pisa which develops and produces integrated photonic systems, of which Brembo holds 20% and which enters the Brembo Ventures portfolio.

Brembo Ventures will also have the objective of coordinating relations with the startups of which Brembo is a shareholder, creating an ecosystem capable of supporting their technical evolution and monitoring their financial performance, as well as managing investments in venture capital funds and partnerships. with technological incubators.

“Brembo Ventures is the tool to attract and grow innovators, those who explore technological frontiers – explains Roberto Grazioli, Brembo’s Chief Business Development Officer – Our strategy is to invest in startups with which to work directly to accelerate the development of new solutions. . With one goal: to redefine the future of braking systems and mobility ».