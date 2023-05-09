Brembo, maxi-development plan worth 500 million in China, America and Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

Brembo closed the first quarter with double-digit revenue growth (+12.2%) and a margin incidence in line with the first three months of last year, at 17.5% (it was 17.6% in 2022). A step which, according to the company’s intentions, should also be confirmed throughout the year, with revenue growth of 10% and margins in line with the previous year. Meanwhile, the Group announces new investments in production capacity in Mexico, Poland and China. In the Far East, in particular, the group from Dalmine, specialized in the production of automotive components for the braking system, intends to double the plant in Nanjing; in parallel, also in Nanjing, the renewal of the research and development center is planned. The goal is to create a state-of-the-art center to support the development of new technologies required by the Chinese market (which recorded a 9.1% drop in sales in the first quarter). Works will begin in the second half of 2023 and the project is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

The overall investment plan announced by the Group is approximately 500 million euros and includes interventions in two other key continental platforms, such as Mexico and Poland. In the Americas, the group is completing the doubling of its production plant in Escobedo, Mexico, dedicated to brake calipers. Once fully operational, the plant will consequently allow the company’s production capacity to double in the country. In Eastern Europe, on the other hand, Brembo has decided to start building a new cast iron foundry in Dąbrowa Górnicza, in Poland. The investment – explains the company – will create the most innovative Brembo foundry on a global level, which will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies also with a view to sustainability. The start of the first casting of the foundry is expected in the first part of 2025.

These projects add to the already announced acquisition of the Italcementi spaces inside the Red Kilometer di Stezzano, which should be completed within the year and thanks to which Brembo will be able to expand the Italian headquarters. «We invest to strengthen our industrial presence in the world, in a context of an automotive sector undergoing profound transformation – explains the executive president Tiraboschi -. These are three important investments to contribute to our growth and consolidate our role as a solution provider».

In the first three months, Brembo’s consolidated net revenues came close to one billion euros, at 961.9 million (+11.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous quarter). Geographically, sales grew in Italy by 4%, in Germany by 26.8%, in France by 19.7%, in the United Kingdom by 2.4%. India grew by 13.8% (+18.8% at constant exchange rates), China decreased by 9.1%. North America recorded a growth of 14.1% (+10.1% at constant exchange rates), while the South American market grew by 64.5% (+56.4% at constant exchange rates). Ebitda for the quarter reached 168.3 million (17.5% of revenues), compared to 150.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 (17.6% of revenues). The net operating margin (Ebit) amounted to 104 million (10.8% of revenues), compared to 92.9 million (10.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. The quarter closed with a profit net of € 76.8 million (8% of revenues), against 71.7 million (8.4% of revenues) in the same period of the previous year. Finally, net financial debt as at 31 March stood at 506.4 million, a slight increase (by 4.4 million) compared to 31 December 2022.