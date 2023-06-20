Brembo: registered office in the Netherlands, will remain listed in Milan

(Teleborsa) – The board of directors of Brembo resolved to submit to the assembly of the Zaionists – convened for the day 27 July

2023 – the proposal to transfer the registered office of the company to the Netherlands, adopting the legal form of a NV (naamloze vennootschap) governed by Dutch law.

Brembo’s tax office will remain in Italy. Brembo shares will continue to be listed on the market Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana.

The operation – explains a note – allows Brembo to strengthen its international vocation and to avail itself of a solid basis for further development on a global scale, while preserving its Italian identity and historic presence in Italy.

He pexecutive resident of Brembo Matteo Tiraboschi commented: “Brembo intends to continue to grow and remain competitive, in order to always be a protagonist in a global automotive market undergoing major transformation. This operation allows us to adopt a more corporate capital structure flexible and therefore more consistent with the company’s future development strategy. The operation however, it does not affect Brembo’s business, identity, culture and presence in Italy and in the areas of the world where we operate. Brembo will maintain its tax office in Italy. All production and commercial sites will operate continuously. For the organization, people and management of the company, nothing will change and we will remain listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. Italy in particular is, and will also be in the future, the strategic priority for Brembo“.