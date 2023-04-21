Brembo, revenue boom (+30%). Tiraboschi confirmed as president and Schillaci CEO

Brembo, skyrocketing revenues (+30%). President Tiraboschi and CEO Schillaci confirmed

The shareholders’ meeting of Brembo approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and the distribution of a gross unit dividend of €0.28 for each outstanding share on the ex-dividend date. Green light also for a new buy-back plan.

The meeting, on the basis of the two lists of candidates filed, appointed the new one board of directorswho will remain in office until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

I revenues of the Group Brembo for the year 2022 they amount to € 3,629 million, up by 30.7% compared to the previous year. The 2022 financial year closed with a gross operating margin of €625.2 million (17.2% of revenues), a net operating margin of € 382.8 million (10.5% of revenues) and a Net income of €292.8 million. I Net revenues of the parent company Brembo SpA for 2022 amounted to €1,179.3 million, up 15.5% on the previous year.

As it reports the Ansaat the end of the meeting, the new board of directors conferred the powers and delegations on the executive chairman Matthew Tiraboschi and to the managing director Daniel Schillaciboth confirmed in their positions.

The new board, in addition to Woodslingers e Tell usis also made up of councilors Cristina Bombasei, Robert Vavassori, Umberto Nicodano, Giancarlo Dallera, Elizabeth Magistretti, Elizabeth Robinson, Gianfelice Rocca, Manuela Soffientini, Michela Schizzi.

Appointed the board of statutory auditors consisting of Fabrizio Riccardo Di Right (president), Mario Tagliaferri e Stephanie Serina (effective). Alessandra Vaiani e Julia Pusterla (alternates). The board of directors has launched the corporate governance committees.

