The negative reaction of yesterday’s Brembo stock after the recent rebound was negative, with a worse fourth quarter at an operational level and worse FY23 guidance than the consensus. This is what Equita Sim says, saying she is positive as FY23 is slightly better than ours (and they believe it can be improved during the year).

Visibility remains well above the sector average (caliper production capacity up by 40-50%) and the upside of Sensify (confirmed at 2PS awaiting news flow). The fourth quarter is lower than expected despite sales in line, while better debt. The analysts of the Milanese Sim slightly raise the FY23-24 estimates (on average EBIT and net profit +2%) and improve the debt with a target of +6% to 16.5PS.