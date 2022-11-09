Brembo lifts the veil on the accounts of the first nine months of 2022 which show net revenues of 2,728.2 million, up 33.6% and a net profit of 234.8 million, up 39.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Brembo Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi commented: “The third quarter of 2022 ends very well for Brembo. In a macroeconomic scenario of persistent difficulty, the company still records strong growth in all geographies and segments of reference. In the first nine months of the year, we are close to revenues for the whole of 2021. Our strategies remain focused on Brembo’s medium and long-term development. In this sense, the recent creation of Brembo Ventures, the unit dedicated to venture capital to invest with greater focus in technological startups able to accelerate the innovation of our solutions, goes. Looking to the future, the very uncertain context with which we must measure ourselves requires a necessary caution. However, we are confident that Brembo’s capital and financial solidity will allow us to better face the next challenges. ” EBITDA was 482.3 million (17.7% of revenues), while EBIT was 303.1 million (11.1% of revenues).

Net investments for the period amounted to 210.8 million, while net financial debt amounted to 630.7 million (€ 405.6 million before the application of IFRS 16), an increase of € 147.4 million compared to 30 September 2021.