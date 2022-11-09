Home Business Brembo: turnover up 33.6% and net profit up 39.2% in the first nine months of 2022
Business

Brembo: turnover up 33.6% and net profit up 39.2% in the first nine months of 2022

by admin
Brembo: turnover up 33.6% and net profit up 39.2% in the first nine months of 2022

Brembo lifts the veil on the accounts of the first nine months of 2022 which show net revenues of 2,728.2 million, up 33.6% and a net profit of 234.8 million, up 39.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Brembo Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi commented: “The third quarter of 2022 ends very well for Brembo. In a macroeconomic scenario of persistent difficulty, the company still records strong growth in all geographies and segments of reference. In the first nine months of the year, we are close to revenues for the whole of 2021. Our strategies remain focused on Brembo’s medium and long-term development. In this sense, the recent creation of Brembo Ventures, the unit dedicated to venture capital to invest with greater focus in technological startups able to accelerate the innovation of our solutions, goes. Looking to the future, the very uncertain context with which we must measure ourselves requires a necessary caution. However, we are confident that Brembo’s capital and financial solidity will allow us to better face the next challenges. ” EBITDA was 482.3 million (17.7% of revenues), while EBIT was 303.1 million (11.1% of revenues).

Net investments for the period amounted to 210.8 million, while net financial debt amounted to 630.7 million (€ 405.6 million before the application of IFRS 16), an increase of € 147.4 million compared to 30 September 2021.

See also  The three major A-share indexes rebounded yesterday and the power lithium battery sector performed strongly

You may also like

Towards a snow season of 9.5 billion (+...

Meta shock: Mark Zuckerberg’s former Facebook will lay...

Industry, energy companies lead the ranking of turnover

The notebook is replaced by the TiPlus7100!The speed...

US midterm elections, the manager speaks: reflections on...

Huang Lichen: Gold prices fall and correct after...

Agreement between Eni and Leonardo for decarbonization projects

Post-00 female college students removed 400 items for...

Per Brembo a 2022 gives record

U.S. electric car maker Lucid loses $670 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy