Brenna at the head of Confindustria Como

The private assembly of Confindustria Como members elected the new president of the business association for the four-year period 2023-2027.

Taking over from Aram Manoukian is Gianluca Brenna, entrepreneur in the textile sector, president and CEO of the Lipomo printing works.

The newly elected underlined the continuity with the mandate of Aram Manoukian:

“To work well you have to clear the ground first, and that’s what Aram did. He made the greatest effort and now we can sow on this land, to then reap the fruits. In addition to continuity, the other keywords of my mandate will be sustainability, education, alliances (in particular with Confindustria Lecco and Sondrio) and change. In the face of change, in fact, we can adopt a passive attitude, believing that it does not concern us, or we can decide to be protagonists of it. We must have the courage to change, because change does not happen by magic».

