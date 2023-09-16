Home » Brent Crude Oil Prices Surge, Eyeing $100 as OPEC+ Cuts and Asian Economic Boost Drive Market
Brent Crude Oil Prices Surge, Eyeing $100 as OPEC+ Cuts and Asian Economic Boost Drive Market

MADRID, 15 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS) – The price of Brent crude oil has reached a new high, rising by 0.5% to $94.15 per barrel in the mid-session on Friday. This marks the highest level since November, signaling a steady upward trend that could see the raw material return to $100 per barrel. This increase in price is largely attributed to the ongoing energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Market data from Europa Press reveals that Brent crude oil has seen a nearly 4% increase in value over the past week and a 27% increase since the summer, when it was priced around $70 per barrel. A recent report by the Bank of America (BofA) suggests that the rise in oil prices is driven by production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance and the economic growth in Asia.

Francisco Blanch, the global head of raw materials and derivatives at BofA, believes that Brent prices could surpass $100 per barrel before 2024. The report highlights China‘s industrial production, which accelerated in August by 4.5% year-on-year, the second-largest increase this year. Blanch emphasizes the strength of the Asian market and its role in driving global energy demand, along with the ongoing production cuts by OPEC+. This combination is expected to support further increases in Brent crude oil prices.

Blanch noted, “Now that Saudi Arabia and Russia are implementing joint production cuts, against a backdrop of rising demand, the key question for oil prices is when they will again become misaligned with economic and political interests of the two largest oil exporters.”

As a result of the supply cuts, OPEC+ projects a deficit of 3.3 million barrels per day in the last quarter of this year. However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates a more modest deficit of over 200,000 barrels per day.

In the listed sector, major European oil companies have experienced significant stock market gains this week due to the rise in crude oil prices. Companies such as Repsol, BP, Equinor, Shell, Eni, and TotalEnergies have seen their stock values increase by 2% to 4.3% since last Friday’s closing.

The continuous rise in oil prices and positive market reactions indicate a favorable outlook for the energy sector, while also posing potential challenges for economic and political interests of key players in the industry.

