Home Business Brent drops below 85 dollars a barrel: recession and dollar rise fears weigh
Business

Brent drops below 85 dollars a barrel: recession and dollar rise fears weigh

by admin

Brent fell below $ 85 a barrel on Monday amid recession fears and a rising US dollar. Brent futures fell to around $ 84.53 earlier in the day, before recovering and reaching $ 85.10 at midday London time. West Texas Intermediate futures also fell from lows and stood at around $ 78.

The US dollar rose Monday to a high not seen since 2002, as the pound tumbled to an all-time low against the currency.

