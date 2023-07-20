Brent Oil Rises Amid Expectations of Fed Rate Hike Pause and Declining US Production

Brent Crude Oil Surges as US Production Declines and Fed Expected to Stop Raising Interest Rates Soon

After a significant increase in prices on Tuesday, Brent crude oil continued its upward trajectory, reaching around $79.72 today. This surge can be attributed to market expectations that the Federal Reserve will halt their interest rate hikes soon and a projected decline in US production. Additionally, the morning API (American Petroleum Institute) report indicated a decrease in US inventories of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates last week, which further bolstered oil prices.

The API data showed a decline in crude oil inventories by 797,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillate oil inventories decreased by 100,000 barrels as of July 14. This bullish data, coupled with the positive performance of the three major US stock markets, contributed to the surge in oil prices. The S&P index closed up 0.73%, the Dow Jones index closed up 1.06%, and the Nasdaq index closed up 0.76%.

However, not all economic indicators were positive. US retail sales in June rose less than expected, and sales at gas stations and building materials stores declined. Nevertheless, consumers increased or maintained spending in other areas, indicating a steady growth of the US economy in the second quarter. The overall report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday had mixed results, but it did not alter the expectation that the Federal Reserve will resume interest rate hikes this month after keeping rates unchanged in June.

The CME Federal Reserve Observation indicated a 99.2% probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points in July to the range of 5.25%-5.50%. The probability of maintaining interest rates unchanged by September is 0.7%, while the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by a total of 25 basis points stands at 86.4%.

Despite the positive factors contributing to the surge in oil prices, the slower growth in US retail sales and the imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve limited the increase. Traders and investors will closely watch for US building permits and EIA (Energy Information Administration) data for June to gain further insights.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is for reference only and should not be considered as investment advice for the future. The articles published by CPT Markets are primarily based on international financial data reports and international news.

In conclusion, Brent crude oil prices experienced a boost from declining US inventories last week and the positive performance of US stock markets. However, the slower growth in retail sales and the likelihood of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in July restrained the surge in oil prices. The market will remain focused on key economic indicators to gauge the future trends in oil prices.

