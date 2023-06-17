Home » Brescia, struck down by a stroke at the age of four. The father: “Why us?”
Brescia, struck down by a stroke at the age of four. The father: “Why us?”

by admin
Brescia, struck down by a stroke at the age of four. The father: “Why us?”

Suffered from a stroke at the age of four. The father: “Why us?”

I keep wondering why this happened to us, I can’t find an answer“: these are the words of Andrea Girolettifather of the little one Evan, a four-year-old boy who died on Monday at the Civil Hospital of Brescia due to a stroke that left him no escape. Tragedy on Monday. Today the funeral of the child. “He had quicksilver on him he was never still. Sunday evening we played together until midnight, then he finally collapsed from sleep and I took him to bed”, is the story of the parent to Corriere.

The sudden illness and the useless rush to the hospital

The next day mom Glenda accompanied the child to school. Then the phone call from the teachers: Evan was throwing up and had a headache. He is taken home and appears to recover. Then in the afternoon the sudden collapse, the rush to the emergency room of Esine, in the Brescia area, the Tac and the transfer to the Civil. But there was nothing more for Evan to do.

Evan’s corneas were donated

The family has decided to authorize the harvesting of the baby’s organs. The corneas of her beautiful clear eyes full of life were donated.

