Listen to the audio version of the article

Brexit also brought with it a reorganization of the activities of major investment firms. The need to transfer staff and offices to other European countries due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU and the inevitable regulatory complications that arose as a result has undoubtedly represented an excellent development opportunity for many cities on the continent of which Milan – indicated in the first place as one of the most suitable squares – it has in truth benefited only minimally.

However, something seems to have changed in recent times and the wind finally seems to be blowing in favor of Piazza Affari. The latest «big» in the sector to look at you with interest is Goldman Sachs, which is said to be moving part of the London euro swap trading desk to Milan. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, which quotes people familiar with the situation according to which the transfer should take place at the beginning of next year and would involve Goldman Sachs (which has not commented on the rumors) hiring local personnel.

The action of the US giant, which at the moment can already count on about 80 employees in the Milan office, is not entirely isolated and indeed follows the recent example provided by other leading players in the investment industry. Bloomberg also recalls how JpMorgan Chase employs around 200 employees in our country and is about to hire nine new figures, including two executive directors for loan consultancy and asset management. Citigroup has also been expanding in Italy since 2018 precisely as a result of Brexit and currently employs around 230 people within the borders of our country. Outside the world of investment banking, but still in the financial sector, Euronext also opened a data center in Bergamo last June, transferring it from Basildon, near London.

Tax benefits (Italy allows new residents to pay a flat rate of 100,000 euros on profits made abroad or not to pay taxes up to 70% of income) would seem to be one of the keys to the renewed interest in Milan, also for encourage the return of many of the same Italian operators who continue to work from London. Nomura, who intends to develop in our country, has just recently hired Elena Agosti, with a past in Goldman Sachs and JpMorgan for the management of an all-female desk in Milan.

Of course, according to Vali Analytics, despite the diaspora, 78% of European fixed income traders still operate from London compared to 85% five years ago. Paris, which follows in second place, has to settle for 14%: there is certainly room for improvement (for Milan and for the others).