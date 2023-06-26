BRI, the warning to governments: raise taxes or cut public spending

the BIS, Bank for International Settlements, appeals to governments around the world: governments raise taxes or cut public spending to help central banks fight against inflation and reduce the risk of a financial crisis.

The institution’s appeal is clear (in English BIS, Bank for International Settlements), also known as the bank of central banks.

Central bankers’ spokesman, the BIS has followed what other international institutions have hoped for in recent weeks, such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the OECD which, in addition to saying they are in favor of further rate hikes, have repeatedly warned governments around the world, inviting them to take action to stop the race in prices.

“A (fiscal) consolidation would provide crucial support in the fight against inflation – wrote the BIS in its annual report, published yesterday, Sunday 25 June – It would also reduce the need for monetary policy to keep interest rates higher for a longer period of time, thus reducing the risk of financial instability”.

Among other things, the institution warned, the risk of a financial crisis is significant, given that interest rates are high and continue to rise: let governments around the world do their part, tightening their fiscal policies, strengthening their public finances.

An article in the Financial Times, summarizing the BIS appeal (BIS) notes that so far central banks – ECB, Fed, but also Bank of England, to name those that have stood out in recent weeks – they continue to show confidence in their ability to outrun rising inflation. But the same article highlights how the fear expressed by the Bank for International Settlements contrasts with this trust that the institutions continue to show.

In fact, many times the markets themselves have priced in the fear that central banks were losing theirs battle against the scourge of inflationespecially as regards the close fight against the surge in prices in the Eurozone launched by the ECB led by Christine Lagarde.

It is not for nothing that Lagarde has turned to the governments of the euro area more than once urging them to withdraw fiscal stimulus launched to help the population against the phenomenon of high energy costs and high bills which exploded in particular in 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the consequent flare-up in oil and gas prices.

December 2022: ECB, Lagarde on inflation: stronger wage growth, government subsidies against #energy shortages will drive prices back up

February 2023: “ECB, Lagarde: fiscal aid against high energy costs could exacerbate inflation and require a stronger response”.

March 2023: ECB, Lagarde: Government aid should be aimed at low-income pensioners’.



Thus, on several occasions, Christine Lagarde said plainly, urging eurozone governments to get a grip on fiscal stimulus launched to shield citizens’ wallets against the negative effects of inflation.

Not for nothing, among the mantras that Christine Lagarde has repeated several times, the one of the “three Ts” is remembered.

The reference is to rule of the three Ts (targeted, temporary, tailored), that is, the initials of the adjectives that should characterize government stimuli: measures that are targeted, temporary, tailor-made. Simply put, contained. A position also shared by the BIS, deemed necessary, evidently, to bury inflationary pressures.

Agustín Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, said that inflation is coming down in most countries, simultaneously warning that, “usually, the last mile is the most tiring”.

“Different shoulders on which the weight is falling – Casters said – But the risks of not acting in a timely manner will be greater, in the long run”.

As a result, “central banks are committed to staying the course, in order to restore price stability ea protect citizens’ purchasing power.

Then, “once price stability has been restoredmonetary policy will be able to become more tolerant of inflation, even if persistent, that does not travel around the pre-established targets (equal in the case of the most important central banks in the world, to 2%)”.

Last Wednesday June 14, the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell he left US fed funds rates in the range of 5% to 5.25%, after ten consecutive monetary tightening, the record since July 2006.

However, it was President Powell himself who specified that the one announced it was just a pause, not a stop.

“Nearly all FOMC officials believe further rate hikes this year are appropriate,” Powell said, reiterating the same point last week at his US congressional hearing.

The day after Fed Day it was the turn of the ECB by Christine Lagarde issue the tax verdict.

Lagarde churned out instead yet another monetary tightening, talking about the persistence of inflationand thus bringing the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits respectively to 4,00%, al 4,25% e al 3,50%.

In particular, rates on deposits were raised to 3.50%, record dal 2001, of the last 22 years, while refinancing rates were raised to the highest value since mid-2008, therefore from the era in which the president of the ECB was Jean-Claude Trichet.

monetary tightening, the eighth consecutive since the ECB intervened (too late) against the surge in inflation in the euro area, it was also not the last, given that the head of the Eurotower clearly said that another rate hike, in the next July meeting, it is “very likely,” adding that “We’re not thinking of taking a break.”

Interviewed by the FT, James Knightley, chief economist at ING, commented on the BIS report as follows:

“It really isn’t possible to have macroeconomic stability without also having financial stability, and if you focus too much on one you risk making the other suffer, triggering a situation where risks become reality”.

